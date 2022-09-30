ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
2 dogs, puppy stolen in armed robbery in Laurel, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — People attempting to sell a dog in Laurel Sunday were robbed at gunpoint, Anne Arundel County police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. after a report of a robbery. The victims told police they met two men and a woman in a parking lot of an apartment complex to conduct the sale.
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
Help police ID man wanted for alleged rape at Aberdeen motel

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police need help finding a man wanted for alleged rape at an Aberdeen motel. The incident was reported back on September 12 around 11pm, in the 900 block of Hospitality Way. Anyone able to identify the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call Aberdeen...
Man shot and killed in Lansdowne homicide has been identified, police say

The Baltimore County Police have identified a victim who was shot and killed in Lansdowne on Sept. 26th. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Birdnest Court. When officer arrived to the scene, police say they found 22-year-old Maliq L. Hilton suffering a gunshot wound. Hilton was...
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
Metropolitan Police Officer Hit By Car While Carrying Groceries Admitted To ICU

A 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car after grocery shopping in Bowie, authorities say. The off-duty officer was walking out of the Shoppers grocery store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 10:40 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Prince George's County police.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
