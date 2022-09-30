Read full article on original website
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
KUOW
WA recently expanded voting access for formerly incarcerated people. But barriers remain
Washington state now gives everyone convicted of a felony the right to vote as soon as they leave prison. But some challenges remain for people who were once incarcerated when it comes to casting their ballots. Alyssa Knight can remember the first time she voted: It was a special election...
starvedrock.media
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
Beautiful areas in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
Can You Name Washington’s Most Notorious Serial Killer? It Wasn’t Ted Bundy
If you ask most people to name a notorious serial killer, chances are they'll say Ted Bundy. But did you know that Bundy wasn't the only prolific serial killer in Washington State? In fact, there was another serial killer who claimed more victims than Bundy did. Ted Bundy Wasn't The...
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
rentonreporter.com
Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners
In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
KUOW
New memorial honors Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Washington State Fairgrounds
Thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated at the Washington State Fairgrounds during World War II. Now, there is an effort to create a permanent memorial gallery for those who were held here. If you or a loved one lived at these camps, the Japanese American Citizens League is asking you...
Report discovers troubling gap between BIPOC, white homeowners in Washington state
More than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in Washington state, according to a recently published report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group (HDWG), with the support of The Department of Commerce. “The big takeaway is that...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials
I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
q13fox.com
Cost to get new Washington licenses increase starting Oct. 1
WASHINGTON - If you need an enhanced Washington state driver's license or ID, you'll have to pay more at the Department of Licensing as fees will increase starting Oct. 1. On Oct. 1, enhanced state IDs will cost $3 more per-year than they do now-- so a six-year license/ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year license will cost $24 more. The fee increase also applies to renewals.
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
98.3 The KEY
