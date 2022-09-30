ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
q13fox.com

Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners

In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
98.3 The KEY

Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials

I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Cost to get new Washington licenses increase starting Oct. 1

WASHINGTON - If you need an enhanced Washington state driver's license or ID, you'll have to pay more at the Department of Licensing as fees will increase starting Oct. 1. On Oct. 1, enhanced state IDs will cost $3 more per-year than they do now-- so a six-year license/ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year license will cost $24 more. The fee increase also applies to renewals.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
