Ohio State

WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
WDTN

19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fun at the Minster Oktoberfest

Dot, 6, and Willow, 5, Bergman try their hand at “Soccer Ball.” They are the daughters of Doug and Tiffany Bergman of Minster. The sisters were busy playing “Soccer Ball” during the Minster Oktoberfest. Amy Wurst, Fort Wayne, and Connie Sroufe, Delphos, admire the work of...
MINSTER, OH
WDTN

45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
SPRING VALLEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vendors galore at Oktoberfest

Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
URBANA, OH
WDTN

Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
NEW CARLISLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

One-Hour Road Trip: In Pursuit of New Old Stuff in Mount Victory

I have loved antiquing since childhood, which I’ve come to understand is somewhat uncommon. “Wait – so you’re telling me you were just this little kid, rummaging around in a bunch of old people’s old stuff?” my friend once asked while we were elbow deep in 1950s cocktail hour albums.
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Fall Farm Fest set for Oct. 8-9

TROY – Looking for something to do to kick-off the fall season? Look no further than Lost Creek Reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. This 456-acre park is the setting for Miami County Park District’s annual Fall Farm Fest. On Oct. 8 and 9 the historic Knoop Homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity for the thousands of people who attend.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH

