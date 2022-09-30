ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
KEYT

French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United's Antony 'learning a lot' from 'video game' Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's £82 million summer signing from Ajax cannot believe he is playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Manchester United's £82 million summer signing Antony says he is thrilled to be learning from Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford after watching the Portuguese on video games and on television growing up.
Ilya Volkov
Yardbarker

Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
Yardbarker

Allegri explains Bonucci’s omission against Monza

While Juventus were suffering their most embarrassing defeat thus far this season at the hands of Monza, Leonardo Bonucci could only haplessly watch from the dugout. Whether the captain’s inclusion would have changed the final outcome or not remains a pointless debate, but his omission surely raised some eyebrows.
The Independent

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
FOX Sports

Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1...
ESPN

Juve beat Bologna as Filip Kostic scores first Serie A goal

Juventus secured a 3-0 home victory over Bologna thanks to goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in Serie A on Sunday to ease some of the pressure on manager Max Allegri. The win leaves Juve in seventh place with 13 points from eight games as they trail...
