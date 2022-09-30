Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
KEYT
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United's Antony 'learning a lot' from 'video game' Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United's £82 million summer signing from Ajax cannot believe he is playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Manchester United's £82 million summer signing Antony says he is thrilled to be learning from Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford after watching the Portuguese on video games and on television growing up.
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
Yardbarker
Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage
After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
Yardbarker
Video – Garganese wonders if Vlahovic regrets turning down Arsenal for Juventus switch
In the latest edition of the Italian Football Podcast, Carlo Garganese poses an interesting question: Did Dusan Vlahovic make the right call by rejecting Arsenal in favor of joining Juventus?. The Calcio expert argues that the Serbian’s decision appeared to be the right one in hindsight, but the scenery has...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 schedule: Liverpool, Napoli, Tottenham, Bayern, Inter, Barcelona buildup
Welcome to our UEFA Champions League live buildup coverage as players and coaches speak on Monday ahead of Tuesday's important matchups for the third round of games. There are some corkers lined up this week with Ajax vs. Napoli, Liverpool vs. Rangers and Inter Milan vs. Barcelona just a few of the highlights to look forward to on Tuesday.
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, and he backed the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's...
Yardbarker
Allegri explains Bonucci’s omission against Monza
While Juventus were suffering their most embarrassing defeat thus far this season at the hands of Monza, Leonardo Bonucci could only haplessly watch from the dugout. Whether the captain’s inclusion would have changed the final outcome or not remains a pointless debate, but his omission surely raised some eyebrows.
When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
ESPN
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women reach last 16, men beat Kazakhstan
The Indian men's team, led by G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage, beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a closely fought group league tie of the World Table Tennis Championship in Chengdu, China on Monday. For the women's team, after a heartbreaking close defeat against Germany,...
FOX Sports
Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1...
ESPN
Juve beat Bologna as Filip Kostic scores first Serie A goal
Juventus secured a 3-0 home victory over Bologna thanks to goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in Serie A on Sunday to ease some of the pressure on manager Max Allegri. The win leaves Juve in seventh place with 13 points from eight games as they trail...
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details for the North London derby clash between Arsenal and Spurs.
Rallying-Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with NZ victory
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally New Zealand to claim the title a day after his 22nd birthday.
