Circle of Screams scares up spooky season fun

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A spooky attraction, Field of Screams, kicks off in Lackawanna County on Friday.

Fall is just beginning and the Dickson City Circle Drive-In is gearing up for spooky season with its 10th Circle of Screams haunted attraction.

“I think it’s fun to be with your friends and family, the adrenaline rush. It’s always great to laugh at the friend who gets scared really easily because as actors that is what we do we target that one person. Even if you’re just in line, we’re watching,” said Lynne Griffin Jr, creative director.

They say they’re always watching, standing ready to take your soul.

“I may be big but I can move, so I’m jumping, I’m moving, I’m hanging around. You don’t know where you’re going to find me next,” described actor Knuckles.

The haunted attraction takes months of preparation, all leading up to opening day.

“It takes months of hard work. Literally, we’ll close the doors here in October and start preparing for the next season. We get up here in April or May, whenever mother nature allows us to start building and we go straight until opening day. It’s a roller coaster ride, but it’s fun,” explained Griffin.

This is just one of many community events held at the Circle Drive-In, something the owner credits to the success of one of the longest-running drive-in theatres in America.

“I love doing community events. I love that when the season ends for the movies, we roll into the haunt season, and then from the haunt season we roll into the Christmas season. We keep reinventing ourselves and I think that’s why we are so successful,” said Dave Castelli, owner of the Circle Drive-In.

General admission is $25. Gates open at 7:00 p.m.

To purchase a ticket, visit the Circle of Screams website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.