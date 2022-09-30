1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
Police said it appeared a Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed around 3 a.m. when, for reasons unknown, it went off the side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
The driver, a 43-year-old Brockton man, was trapped inside, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 40-year-old Taunton woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
