wiproud.com
Suspicious man seen ‘dancing by himself’ on a Wisconsin street, reportedly ingested heroin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old was arrested in Wisconsin after officers received reports of a suspicious person ‘dancing around in the middle of nowhere by himself.’. According to the Madison Police Department, it received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday who noticed...
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
nbc15.com
MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
nbc15.com
Suspect at large after punching and robbing a man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still at large after knocking a man to the ground and stealing his wallet, according to the Madison Police Department. A little after midnight on Sunday morning, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Rd. near McKee road. The man...
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of enacting hate crimes at UW-Madison, students felt targeted based on language
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on UW-Madison’s campus after allegedly making threatening statements in a residence hall. According to a release, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) responded to Witte Hall for a report of someone who made threatening statements.
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
nbc15.com
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Police investigating attempted robbery at University Avenue Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman tried to rob a west-side Kwik Trip early Friday morning. Officials with the Madison Police Department said the suspect entered the Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. and told workers inside that her boyfriend was outside with a gun and would kill her if she didn’t rob the store.
spectrumnews1.com
Live Updates: Jury selection begins for Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks
The Darrell Brooks trial begins Monday morning with jury selection. Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar. Brooks faces 77 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Freeport woman robbed trying to sell an Xbox
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Freeport in which a thief made off with a woman’s Xbox. Police say the incident happened Thursday on West Stephenson Street when the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet a potential buyer. When the suspect arrived, he grabbed the machine and ran. The woman chased […]
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
nbc15.com
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle...
