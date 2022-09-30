ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill

Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
14news.com

Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION

FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
kentuckytoday.com

Lack of rain brings more moderate drought in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – No significant rain over the past week has led to an increased area of Kentucky to be considered either in moderate drought or abnormally dry, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. While parts of the Jackson Purchase area in far western Kentucky...
WTVQ

Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
wpsdlocal6.com

New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
wnky.com

New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’

Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
townandtourist.com

45 Things To Do in Kentucky with Kids (Water Fun, Museums & Parks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning your next trip with the kiddos, but worried about keeping them entertained? No need to worry, Kentucky has something for everyone, regardless of their age. Whether you’re looking for a fun bonding experience, or hoping to teach them a bit about history, Kentucky has it and more.
