Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project that sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the state is also in the process of having the 200-plus acre site returned in the form of a donation from the company that was seeking to build a massive aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky. Beshear said other companies are already showing interest in developing the site.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for 'wire fraud'

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer's account to herself, a federal prosecutor's office said. Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky volunteers help Floridians amidst Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of volunteers from the Kentucky American Red Cross were sent out to assist Floridians on Sunday with recovery relief, after being forced to evacuate. Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, and all hands have been on deck at shelters. Tanya Garitty was one of...
FLORIDA STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday. The record...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Hurricane Ian Departs Cuba; Eyes Florida's west coast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it barrels toward the west coast of Florida. Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning on the western half of the island as a Category 2 hurricane and now tracks more north into the Gulf of Mexico as the rest of the work week progresses.
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

