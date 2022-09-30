Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is...
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Report: Indiana’s mental healthcare system 'underfunded' and 'systemic reform' recommended
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released its findings, following two years of research, in a report detailing the state’s mental healthcare system, recommending “systemic reform” take place. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was established in the 2020 legislative session, with a final...
'Help is on its way': Kentucky grants $75 million to state's tourism industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's state legislature presented $75 million to the state's tourism industry. Senate Damon Thayer met with general assembly members on Thursday in Frankfort to present the ceremonial check. "Our message to the tourism industry from the Kentucky General Assembly is help is on its way. Help...
Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project that sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the state is also in the process of having the 200-plus acre site returned in the form of a donation from the company that was seeking to build a massive aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky. Beshear said other companies are already showing interest in developing the site.
Kentuckians head down to coastal states to help with recovery efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of LG&E workers are still making their way to Florida to help restore power. WHAS has found more Louisvillians who once lived in the metro, but are now living in the hurricane zone of Florida. Barbara Kehoe was raised and lived in Louisville for years,...
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
Teams raise more than $100K during annual 'Plane Pull' at UPS Worldport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty teams took their chance to pull a plane while raising money for a good cause. Forty-two teams competed in Saturday’s UPS Plane Pull at their Worldport facility. Their goal? Pulling a 155,000-pound cargo jet in 12-feet in the fastest time. The money raised during...
Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for 'wire fraud'
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer's account to herself, a federal prosecutor's office said. Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan...
Kentucky volunteers help Floridians amidst Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of volunteers from the Kentucky American Red Cross were sent out to assist Floridians on Sunday with recovery relief, after being forced to evacuate. Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, and all hands have been on deck at shelters. Tanya Garitty was one of...
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema talks 'filibuster', bipartisanship during speech at McConnell Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has received praise from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Sinema was the featured guest speaker at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center on Monday with the Kentucky senator calling her “the most effective first-term senator” he’s seen during his nearly 40 years in the Senate.
'This could be devastating for every Kentuckian': New survey shows state's dwindling healthcare system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new survey highlights the critical shortage Kentucky’s healthcare system is facing. The healthcare workforce around the United States and in the commonwealth took major blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, there is a shortage of about one...
From this day forward, Sept. 27 will be known as KenTRUCKy Day, governor proclaims
KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has dedicated an entire day in September to celebrate the Ford Motor Company's long history in the commonwealth. From this day forward, Sept. 27 will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Beshear says he made the proclamation to celebrate Ford's 109-year history in...
Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday. The record...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
Hurricane Ian Departs Cuba; Eyes Florida's west coast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it barrels toward the west coast of Florida. Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning on the western half of the island as a Category 2 hurricane and now tracks more north into the Gulf of Mexico as the rest of the work week progresses.
