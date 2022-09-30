FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project that sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the state is also in the process of having the 200-plus acre site returned in the form of a donation from the company that was seeking to build a massive aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky. Beshear said other companies are already showing interest in developing the site.

