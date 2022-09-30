Read full article on original website
Z○diaK KilLer
2d ago
what a novel idea... WHITETOBERFEST... oh wait that's racist...
Reply
10
Related
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Man dies in hit-and-run on I-70 in St. Louis County
One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mo. lawmaker plans to require licensing for boarding schools
A lawmaker from St. Louis wants to require licenses for all residential care facilities in Missouri, including boarding schools.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury considers death penalty for Richard Emery
The penalty phase began for Richard Emery, just one day after a jury convicted him of killing four people from the same family in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Barricaded subject in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
‘It was all my fault!’ – Richard Emery acknowledges killing St. Charles family
After several hours of testimony punctuated by occasional sobbing fits, a St. Charles man acknowledged that he killed his girlfriend, her two children, and their grandmother, but told the court that he was not in control of his actions that night.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
Dispute between parents leads to threat, lockdown at O’Fallon elementary school
O’FALLON, Mo. – An argument between two parents led to a threat that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school Friday morning in O’Fallon. The Fort Zumwalt School District tells FOX 2 that Westhoff Elementary School kept students indoors Friday until an all-clear from the O’Fallon Police Department, which investigated the treat.
Man charged in spree of vehicle break-ins, thefts in west St. Louis County
Man charged in spree of vehicle break-ins, thefts in west St. Louis County
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
Over 50 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 58 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 3