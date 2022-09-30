Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby
Spurs had been unbeaten in 13 Premier League games going into Saturday's clash.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Sporting News
Soccer predictions, best bets today: Betting tips, expert picks for games on Monday, October 3
Desperate clubs is the theme of the most high-profile matches on tap for Monday in the top leagues across Europe. The showpiece match is the Premier League battle between the two bottom clubs as Leicester City welcome Nottingham Forest. Both picks for this match point to goals being scored by the two clubs.
BBC
Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss. Chelsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park. However, Potter will...
Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Inter Milan Midfielder
Marcelo Brozovic is on the radar of Liverpool but they could face competition from Manchester United and PSG according to a report.
Erik Ten Hag And Marcus Rashford Receive EPL Awards After Man United's Short But Sweet September
Ten Hag is the first United boss to be named as the Premier League Manager of the Month since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019.
BBC
Match of the Day analysis: Almiron's 'goal of the season contender'
Watch the goal by Newcastle's Miguel Almiron that Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer calls a "goal of the season contender" in the Magpies' 4-1 Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Available to UK users only. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC...
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
A crucial clash at the bottom of the Premier League table will play out in Leicester tonight (Monday 3 October), as the Foxes welcome Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium.Bottom-placed Leicester are the only side in the league yet to win a game, and their last outing before the international break was an emphatic 6-2 thrashing by Tottenham.Meanwhile, 19th-placed Forest won their second game of the season but have lost five of their six other matches in the top flight this term. Most recently, Steve Cooper’s side lost a 3-2 thriller with Fulham, who were also promoted last summer.Leicester...
theScore
'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink 10-man Tottenham to prove title credentials
London, Oct 1, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal proved their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby. Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus players return to training following international break
After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best
Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, and he backed the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's...
MLS・
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
Manchester City vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineups And Team News
Manchester United make the short trip to face Manchester City today and you can find the confirmed lineups here.
BBC
Erling Haaland is Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & more superstars in one
It may have been a Manchester derby but to Erling Haaland it was just another game and another record broken. His three goals in the 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United at Etihad Stadium ensured he became the first player to net three successive hat-tricks at home in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema sets incredible unwanted penalty record
Real Madrid could not find a way past Osasuna in the final thirty minutes of their clash on Sunday night and as a result, dropped their first points of the season. It looked as if they were nailed on to come out with three points with ten minutes to go. Vinicius Junior curved a ball into the path of Karim Benzema in behind the defence, where he controlled. He was on the verge of striking the ball when David Garcia pushed him over and received a red card, giving Benzema a golden chance to score from the spot.
FOX Sports
Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1...
Women's Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw confirmed
The full group stage draw for the 2022/23 Women's Champions League has been confirmed.
Wolves sack Bruno Lage after slipping into drop zone with West Ham defeat
Bruno Lage has been dismissed after 16 months at the helm, with ex-Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins in the frame to replace him
