saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight
KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
Gonzaga and Tennessee to hold preseason game in Texas
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a preseason scrimmage in Frisco, Texas, on Oct. 28, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. The game is reportedly open to the public. The NCAA permits programs to schedule up to two preseason games either in the form of ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Road Favorites Against LSU
Tennessee opened as a four-point road favorite at LSU in the Vols’ SEC road opener Saturday according to CircaSports. The over/under for the game is set at 66.5. The week six matchup is Tennessee’s first trip to Baton Rouge since 2011 when the Vols lost in the infamous 13-men on the field game.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
gozags.com
No. 15 BYU Downs Zags in Four
SPOKANE, Wash. — Facing its third Top-20 opponent this week, Gonzaga Volleyball took set one but fell in four (25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 22-25) to No. 15 BYU at the Martin Centre Saturday afternoon. Zoe Thiros led a resilient effort from the Bulldogs (3-12, 0-5 WCC) with 18 kills and...
rockytopinsider.com
Monthly Archives: September 2022
Tennessee Lands One Selection on College Football All-Transfer Team (Through Week Four) Tennessee OL Gerald Mincey. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee brought in several talented players through the transfer portal in the offseason prior to... Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit. Photo via Carter's Twitter/...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
247Sports
5-star 2025 QB to visit Florida for Eastern Washington game
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Who will be the 3rd guard if Mark Few uses a three guard rotation?
Gonzaga Bulldogs Coach Mark Few has successfully used three guards in his starting lineup many times. However, he will have to choose between several players who could be breakout stars this season. In deciding who will be in the Gonzaga Bulldogs‘ three-guard rotation, Gonzaga Bulldogs Head Coach Few will have...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
smliv.com
Author reveals the real Davy Crockett
East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
karnschronicle.com
Water mane explosion shortens the school day
On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
‘Its fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
