ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Over $140 million provided for Arkansas waste and wastewater projects

LITTLE ROCK, AR— On Sept. 28, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The projects are as follows:. Bayou Meto Water District, Lonoke County, received a $5,000,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Brinkley, AR
City
Stuttgart, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Mccrory, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Second Harvest Food Bank#Food Banks#Rice Month#The Arkansas Foodbank#Riceland Foods Inc#Specialty Rice#Windmill Rice Company#Arkansas Rice#Hunger Action Month#Arkansans
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas alligator season over with 157 tags

Arkansans looking for one of the state’s most exciting hunts wrapped up their efforts last weekend with the conclusion of the 2022 alligator hunting season. When first light began to break Monday morning, signaling the end of the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, 157 alligators had been tagged and reported to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy