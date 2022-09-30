Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland Foods donates 42,500 lbs. of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank for Rice Day
STUTTGART, Ark. – Riceland Foods donated 42,500 lbs. of extra long grain white rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of Rice Day yesterday. The donation is the equivalent of 428,400 servings of cooked rice, which will support Arkansans in need across the state. “Riceland is proud to support...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Over $140 million provided for Arkansas waste and wastewater projects
LITTLE ROCK, AR— On Sept. 28, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The projects are as follows:. Bayou Meto Water District, Lonoke County, received a $5,000,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act...
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas
Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
Arkansas storm tracker shares story about Hurricane Ian
A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a category four hurricane.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
Final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7. North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 54, West Memphis Christian 8.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire, flood, serve as crop residue management tools for rice, corn, other crops
LITTLE ROCK — Use of fire in harvested fields in Arkansas is one of several tools farmers can use in managing residue from rice and other crops to prepare for the next season, said Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The...
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas alligator season over with 157 tags
Arkansans looking for one of the state’s most exciting hunts wrapped up their efforts last weekend with the conclusion of the 2022 alligator hunting season. When first light began to break Monday morning, signaling the end of the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, 157 alligators had been tagged and reported to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
menastar.com
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
More than 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas, state says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge to appear in front of Supreme Court
Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will lead in an argument against the state of Delaware before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
ualrpublicradio.org
Group looks for solutions to lack of healthy food options in Arkansas
A group created by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is working to come up with recommendations on how to address the problem of “food deserts” in Arkansas. That’s the term for areas without grocery stores or fresh produce. An analysis of federal data by the Arkansas Center for Health...
