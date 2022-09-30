Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Can a food allergy cause a rash around the mouth in children?
Rashes around children’s mouths are common. They can happen when an irritant touches the skin or through the overuse of topical products. Certain foods may also trigger eczema flare-ups. In rare cases, a food allergy causes the rash. When a rash appears around the mouth, it can be itchy...
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
A 22-year-old died by suicide after years-long struggle with chronic Lyme disease, her father says in a heart-wrenching LinkedIn post
Amélie Champagne, 22, searched for an explanation for debilitating physical symptoms for years before she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does NOT raise risk of having an autistic child, major study finds
Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not raise the risk of autism in newborns, a major study has found. Both antidepressant use and the prevalence of autism have increased in recent years, and previous studies suggested the two might be linked. But while researchers found women taking the drugs had a...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have An Asthma Attack?
Asthma attacks can be a bit frightening, especially if occurring for the first time. Therefore, before even experiencing one, it's best to know what to expect.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
healio.com
Food allergy-induced anaphylaxis rates increase among infants in Australia
Although anaphylaxis rates among infants have increased, whether these increases are due to recommendations for earlier introduction of potential allergens is unclear, according to data published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Also, the use of adrenaline was sub-optimal in the anaphylaxis cases that were recorded, Sandra L. Vale,...
Healthline
Asthma Cough
A chronic dry cough is a common symptom of asthma. Certain medications and lifestyle changes can help ease symptoms of asthma, including coughing. While many people first think of wheezing or gasping for breath when it comes to asthma symptoms, there’s also an association between an ongoing (chronic) cough and asthma.
verywellhealth.com
How Can Eczema Affect the Eyes?
Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy skin. It appears most commonly on knees and elbows, although it can also appear on the face. People with eczema on the face often experience eczema on the eyelids, also known as atopic dermatitis. The skin on the eyelids is...
Medical News Today
Long COVID: Scientists find 20 blood protein 'signatures' that may point to risk
Researchers examined the link between blood protein levels and long COVID incidence. They found that levels of certain blood proteins six weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2 may predict long COVID risk. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm their results. (WHO), long COVID is characterized by symptoms that occur...
healio.com
Top news of September: Penicillin allergy de-labeling, hidden food allergies, more
Healio compiled the most-read news in allergy, asthma and immunology posted in September. Highlights include advice for getting into the media game; guidelines for non-allergists who want to de-label patients with reported penicillin allergies; the differences between hidden food allergies and hidden food allergens; a questionnaire that can help predict future asthma exacerbations; navigating simultaneous flu and allergy seasons; and more.
Medical News Today
What to know about self-loathing
Self-loathing is a constant belief or feeling of worthlessness, failure, inadequacy, and incompetence. People may feel they are not good enough and undeserving of anything good in life. Having feelings of self-doubt now and then is often not a cause of concern. For some people, though, these feelings and negative...
Medical News Today
What causes autism? Genetic and environmental factors
There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may.
Medical News Today
What are uterine polyps, and what are the treatment options?
Uterine polyps are fleshy growths that appear on the inner lining of the uterus and extend into the cavity of the uterus. They are usually benign, but a small minority of them may be precancerous. Also called endometrial polyps, uterine polyps are small growths that are generally benign. However, they...
