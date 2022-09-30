ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Can a food allergy cause a rash around the mouth in children?

Rashes around children’s mouths are common. They can happen when an irritant touches the skin or through the overuse of topical products. Certain foods may also trigger eczema flare-ups. In rare cases, a food allergy causes the rash. When a rash appears around the mouth, it can be itchy...
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?

Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
healio.com

Food allergy-induced anaphylaxis rates increase among infants in Australia

Although anaphylaxis rates among infants have increased, whether these increases are due to recommendations for earlier introduction of potential allergens is unclear, according to data published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Also, the use of adrenaline was sub-optimal in the anaphylaxis cases that were recorded, Sandra L. Vale,...
Healthline

Asthma Cough

A chronic dry cough is a common symptom of asthma. Certain medications and lifestyle changes can help ease symptoms of asthma, including coughing. While many people first think of wheezing or gasping for breath when it comes to asthma symptoms, there’s also an association between an ongoing (chronic) cough and asthma.
verywellhealth.com

How Can Eczema Affect the Eyes?

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy skin. It appears most commonly on knees and elbows, although it can also appear on the face. People with eczema on the face often experience eczema on the eyelids, also known as atopic dermatitis. The skin on the eyelids is...
Medical News Today

Long COVID: Scientists find 20 blood protein 'signatures' that may point to risk

Researchers examined the link between blood protein levels and long COVID incidence. They found that levels of certain blood proteins six weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2 may predict long COVID risk. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm their results. (WHO), long COVID is characterized by symptoms that occur...
healio.com

Top news of September: Penicillin allergy de-labeling, hidden food allergies, more

Healio compiled the most-read news in allergy, asthma and immunology posted in September. Highlights include advice for getting into the media game; guidelines for non-allergists who want to de-label patients with reported penicillin allergies; the differences between hidden food allergies and hidden food allergens; a questionnaire that can help predict future asthma exacerbations; navigating simultaneous flu and allergy seasons; and more.
Medical News Today

What to know about self-loathing

Self-loathing is a constant belief or feeling of worthlessness, failure, inadequacy, and incompetence. People may feel they are not good enough and undeserving of anything good in life. Having feelings of self-doubt now and then is often not a cause of concern. For some people, though, these feelings and negative...
Medical News Today

What causes autism? Genetic and environmental factors

There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may.
Medical News Today

What are uterine polyps, and what are the treatment options?

Uterine polyps are fleshy growths that appear on the inner lining of the uterus and extend into the cavity of the uterus. They are usually benign, but a small minority of them may be precancerous. Also called endometrial polyps, uterine polyps are small growths that are generally benign. However, they...
