ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia announces illegal annexation of 4 Ukrainian territories

By Devika Rao
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

The regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — comprise approximately one-fifth of Ukraine, CNN reports. It will be the largest forced land annexation in Europe since 1945.

Putin announced the annexation in St. George's Hall of the Kremlin palace , where he declared the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea a part of Russia in 2014. He claimed that the annexation aligned with the " will of millions of people "; however, ground reports suggest that many of the votes were forced — in some cases, at gunpoint, CNN writes.

The U.S., Ukraine, and western partners have condemned the annexation, refusing to acknowledge the territories as Russian, The New York Times reports. Putin called western elites "the enemy," claiming that they want to weaken Russia, the Times continues. The U.S. has announced new sanctions on Russia in response to the annexation, targeting front companies helping Russia sidestep existing sanctions.

Russia also launched a number of attacks on Ukraine between Thursday and Friday, including in Zaporizhzhia. Further, Putin's announcement arrives just as Russian troops are on the verge of encirclement in Lyman, an area north of Donetsk, Reuters reports. If Ukraine is successful there, it could prove to be one of Russia's biggest losses in the war and allow the Ukrainian recapture of some of the Russia-annexed regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement , "Russia will annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country."

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
WashingtonExaminer

White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine

The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia war - news: Pope Francis warns of ‘nuclear risk’ and demands Putin end war

Pope Francis has asked Vladimir Putin to bring the war in Ukraine to an end and warned about the “absurd” risk of nuclear escalation in Europe.He also urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to be “open to serious proposals for peace.”It comes as Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Zelensky announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman”  – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Crimea#Luhansk#Russian#Cnn#Ukrainian#The New York Times#Reuters
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine applies for NATO membership as Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country will submit an application for NATO status. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Week

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's spiraling legal woes

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Monte Wolverton | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
POTUS
AFP

Fall of Ukraine rail hub threatens Russian war gains

As Russian troops retreat after losing the key Ukrainian town of Lyman they need to set up a new frontline to protect their dwindling gains -- but one key supply route has already been cut off. As Rosomakha's unit visited the station on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was announcing that Lyman, a frontline town in the Donetsk region, had been cleared of Russian troops.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
POLITICS
The Week

American vets captured in Ukraine detail what it was like being in Russian custody

Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh are sharing details for the first time about what happened to them between their June 9 capture in Ukraine and their release from Russian custody in mid-September. Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, spoke with The Washington Post about the interrogations and physical and psychological abuse they went through. The military veterans — Drueke served in the U.S. Army, and Huynh in the U.S. Marines — met in Ukraine in April after joining the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. They later joined the Task Force Baguette military unit together, and were captured on a drone reconnaissance mission north of...
MILITARY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy