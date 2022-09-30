ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 seasons and a movie! A Community film is officially in the works

The "six seasons and a movie" prophecy has been fulfilled at last.

Peacock has officially ordered a movie based on Community , the cult favorite sitcom that ran from 2009 through 2015. Creator Dan Harmon will write the movie, which hits Peacock in 2023.

Original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all set to return. But the announcement didn't list Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, or Chevy Chase as among the cast.

Chase's absence wasn't too surprising given his infamous feud with Harmon and the fact that his character was killed off after the fourth season. But fans had always hoped Glover would return for a Community movie. He left the show in season five, and it was explained that his character went on a sailing trip around the world (and was captured by pirates ). Glover previously suggested he was interested in returning for a movie, though there had always been questions about whether it could fit in his busy schedule. Brown, meanwhile, left between the fifth and sixth season.

But McHale did tag both Brown and Glover in a tweet announcing the movie, and Brown also tweeted about it , leaving fans wondering if they could still appear.

This completes a long, strange journey for Community , which struggled in the ratings on NBC despite developing a passionate online fanbase. Harmon was fired after season three, but he returned by season five. NBC then canceled the show, only for it to get a sixth season on the now-defunct streaming service Yahoo! Screen.

But ever since season six wrapped in 2015, fans have rallied for a Community movie using the hashtag "#SixSeasonsAndAMovie," a reference to a line in the show . You asked for it, and now ... Troy (?) and Abed are on Peacock!

