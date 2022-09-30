Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy falls just short of glory again as he comes up two strokes shy of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Ryan Fox
Another strong week for Rory McIlroy and another near miss at St Andrews, where he came up two strokes shy of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. In what has become a recurring theme in recent weeks, the Northern Irishman delivered fine golf to reach...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
BBC
Alfred Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox wins by one shot at St Andrews
-15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill...
Charley Hull wins in Texas to end 6 years without LPGA title
THE COLONY, Texas — (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
BBC
FIFA・
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Photos: Brutal weather conditions challenge the players at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns
The Alfred Dunhill Links is one of the best events on the DP World Tour schedule. Players rotate between three courses for the first three days — the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns — before the final round is played at St. Andrews. Thursday’s conditions were built for...
CBS Sports
2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes
Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Golf.com
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sunday with the final round in Mississippi. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Fortinet Round 4. Mark Hubbard finds himself atop the leaderboard after third-round 65 as he...
Yardbarker
Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff
Mackenzie Hughes birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sepp Straka and win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title and his first since 2016. Hughes began the day one shot off the pace set by Mark Hubbard. Hughes' final-round...
BBC
Alfred Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell stretches lead to four shots heading into final round
-15 R Mansell (Eng); -11 R Fox (NZ), D Gavins (Eng); A Noren (Swe); -10 N Moller (Den), A Rozner (Fra); -9 C Shinkwin (Eng); -8 C Burke (SA), R Hojgaard (Den), T Pulkkanen (Fin) Selected others: -7 P Harrington (Ire), R MacIntyre (Sco), R McIlroy (NI), M Southgate (Eng),...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour's Emiliano Grillo tosses club into trees as tee shot goes to 10 FEET!
PGA Tour pro Emiliano Grillo had one of the most bizarre reactions to a golf shot on day two of the Sanderson Farms Championship as he tossed his iron into the trees despite his ball ending up 10 feet from the flag. Grillo was 5-under par for the round when...
BBC
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
