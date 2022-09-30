ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Accidents
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WMBF

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident#Wmbf News
WMBF

SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Highway 9 were closed on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Horry County school bus. The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road in Loris. South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy