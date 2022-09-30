Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
WMBF
Horry County crews back in Garden City clearing hazards, debris from roads
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County public works staff and Horry County police officers were back at work early Sunday morning clearing the roads in Garden City. The teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and clear up as much of the damage as they can.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
WMBF
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
WMBF
Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Highway 9 were closed on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Horry County school bus. The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road in Loris. South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
WMBF
‘Sad seeing the pier’: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The people in the Cherry Grove community are taking the clean-up process one day at a time after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the Grand Strand coast. City crews in North Myrtle Beach have spent the weekend cleaning up sand, pieces of wood and...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire on Cedar Street, no injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street. Crews said the people inside have been evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time. No injuries have been reported. Avoid the area while crews work on the scene. Stay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
live5news.com
Police looking for missing Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Tree knocked down in front of Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — One tree with several branches has been knocked down in front of the Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street. Meeting Street is closed while crews work on removing debris from the road.
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
Comments / 0