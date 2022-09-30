ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

The Barry Odom Bandwagon Empties

What’s the difference between an excuse and a reason?. Arkansas’ defense is running short on the latter and starting to get too far into the former. After giving up 555 yards on Saturday, the Razorbacks are going to fall even further from their position as the 90th-best defense in the country. There’s bad and there’s miserable. Saturday was miserable.
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
14 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN BENTONVILLE ARKANSAS

With 50,000 residents, the Ozark Mountain-adjacent town of Bentonville, Arkansas might not be a household name on its own, though one of its biggest names might be. You’ll find the beginnings of the Walmart Corporation right here in Northwest Arkansas. Even if that isn’t a draw for you, this scenic area is certainly one worth visiting.
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista

There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
