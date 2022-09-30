Read full article on original website
No. 2 Alabama ran past No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, as the Razorbacks took their second straight loss.
Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
The moment “Dixieland Delight” kicks in at Alabama football games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium has become sacred to Crimson Tide fans, but beyond those walls, other SEC fan bases have adopted the tradition. The song, written and performed by the legendary country music group Alabama, is also part of...
The Crimson Tide racked up over 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in the Southeastern Conference road victory.
The Barry Odom Bandwagon Empties
What’s the difference between an excuse and a reason?. Arkansas’ defense is running short on the latter and starting to get too far into the former. After giving up 555 yards on Saturday, the Razorbacks are going to fall even further from their position as the 90th-best defense in the country. There’s bad and there’s miserable. Saturday was miserable.
Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium. According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
14 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN BENTONVILLE ARKANSAS
With 50,000 residents, the Ozark Mountain-adjacent town of Bentonville, Arkansas might not be a household name on its own, though one of its biggest names might be. You’ll find the beginnings of the Walmart Corporation right here in Northwest Arkansas. Even if that isn’t a draw for you, this scenic area is certainly one worth visiting.
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
Washington, Benton Counties placed under burn bans
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Pedestrian killed on I-49
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista
There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
Fayetteville police make smash-and-grab arrest while attending funeral
Fayetteville police arrested Isaac Marshall Dale III, 37, of West Fork, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing from them during a funeral.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Massard Road and Rogers Avenue intersection Friday, Sept. 30, morning. The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours. FSPD asks drivers traveling...
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
