Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Steven Adams, Grizzlies agree to multi-year extension, team announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Adams averaged 7 points and set career highs in rebounds and assists last season. It was the center’s first season in Memphis, after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans....
Detroit Pistons: Blake Griffin joins the enemy and other free agent news
The Detroit Pistons aren’t currently in the market for a free agent, but there are some interesting names still on the market. Recently I wrote about how there were several ex-Pistons among notable available free agents, but since then a couple of them have found jobs. One of them...
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency after his big year with the LA Clippers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics potential candidates for HC includes Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts
Having failed to lure Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga back to Boston, the Celtics remain on the lookout for a veteran assistant who could help guide newly promoted Joe Mazzulla through his first season as an NBA head coach, as we relayed on Thursday. According to Marc Stein at Substack, two...
Wichita Eagle
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Bleacher Report
Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
Wichita Eagle
Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions
The Miami Dolphins will return to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa almost certainly will not be among the players on the field. The reality is that it's practically impossible to know when Tagovailoa will be back...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Panthers vs Cardinals Postgame Interviews
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Offense Goes Zero Dark Thirty
Earlier in the week, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked if he had a sense on whether RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) would play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Instead of giving the ole boring answer of "I don't know," Mayfield got a little creative and said, “He’s gone zero dark thirty on us, ya know? Just keeping us guessing.”
Mavs Preseason Profile: Can Spencer Dinwiddie Thrive in Bigger Role?
Spencer Dinwiddie struggled with his efficiency in the Dallas Mavericks postseason run to the Western Conference Finals. He’ll try to recapture some of his regular-season magic while having even more responsibilities this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Adversity Tested Eagles and They Persevered
PHILADELPHIA - The unbeaten Eagles were leaking oil aginst the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Down 14-0 after an Andre Cisco pick-six and an impressive Doug Pederson-authored 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, the former Eagles’ coach was about to push the pedal to the metal in an effort to dismiss his old team.
Wichita Eagle
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The Eagles are the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, moving to 4–0 with a rain-soaked victory over the Jaguars. They have one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL, one of the most efficient offenses in football and one of its best defenses. Since the midway...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?
Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 4
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
NFL・
Comments / 0