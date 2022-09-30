ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wichita Eagle

Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $21.6M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. reached an agreement Saturday on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension. Nance's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the new deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the extension will take effect after the final season of the power forward's four-year, $44.8 million contract, keeping him with the Pels through the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4

LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions

The Miami Dolphins will return to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa almost certainly will not be among the players on the field. The reality is that it's practically impossible to know when Tagovailoa will be back...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Panthers vs Cardinals Postgame Interviews

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Offense Goes Zero Dark Thirty

Earlier in the week, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked if he had a sense on whether RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) would play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Instead of giving the ole boring answer of "I don't know," Mayfield got a little creative and said, “He’s gone zero dark thirty on us, ya know? Just keeping us guessing.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Adversity Tested Eagles and They Persevered

PHILADELPHIA - The unbeaten Eagles were leaking oil aginst the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Down 14-0 after an Andre Cisco pick-six and an impressive Doug Pederson-authored 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, the former Eagles’ coach was about to push the pedal to the metal in an effort to dismiss his old team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?

Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sooners in the NFL: Week 4

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
NFL

