Images: Niskayuna girls’ soccer tops Bethlehem Thursday (12 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Niskayuna's Megan Goyette hugs teammate Kaleigh West after scoring an unassisted goal against Bethlehem

NISKAYUNA – Kaleigh West scored a goal in each half, Megan Goyette scored a goal, and Maddie Mills and Anna Joyce combined for seven saves in Niskayuna’s 3-1 win over Bethlehem. Erika Ruth scored for the Eagles.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

