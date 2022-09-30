ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Images: Niskayuna girls’ soccer tops Bethlehem Thursday (12 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Niskayuna's Megan Goyette hugs teammate Kaleigh West after scoring an unassisted goal against Bethlehem

NISKAYUNA Kaleigh West scored a goal in each half, Megan Goyette scored a goal, and Maddie Mills and Anna Joyce combined for seven saves in Niskayuna’s 3-1 win over Bethlehem. Erika Ruth scored for the Eagles.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

