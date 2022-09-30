Images: Niskayuna girls’ soccer tops Bethlehem Thursday (12 photos)
NISKAYUNA – Kaleigh West scored a goal in each half, Megan Goyette scored a goal, and Maddie Mills and Anna Joyce combined for seven saves in Niskayuna’s 3-1 win over Bethlehem. Erika Ruth scored for the Eagles.
Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber
More High Schools: Shaker secures 3-2 win over Shenendehowa in girls’ soccer
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More High Schools: Shaker secures 3-2 win over Shenendehowa in girls’ soccer
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports Photo Galleries, Your Niskayuna
Comments / 0