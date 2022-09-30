Read full article on original website
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent
Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB・
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Yankees announcer gives Aaron Judge a 60% chance of re-signing
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be a free agent after the season ends. He famously bet on himself during spring training, when the team offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million deal and he turned that down. It wasn’t a bad offer by the Yankees in hindsight, but Judge...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL・
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB・
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?
The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
Padres notes: Crismatt partakes, Melvin A-OK, Bell's ovation
Optioned to Triple-A El Paso, oft-used reliever Nabil Crismatt returns to San Diego in time for clincher
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary
The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NFL・
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
In a poll of nearly 200 ballplayers, the trash talk near the Dodger Stadium visiting bullpen was memorable and intimidating, if not clever.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
