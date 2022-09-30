ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.

The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent

Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official

Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?

The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary

The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

NJ.com

