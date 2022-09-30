ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

By Eileen Woods
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF9ae_0iGnd5t100
Home price appreciation has slowed across the country — even in Greater Boston — but mortgage rates have climbed to highs not seen in 14 years .

The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.

And the hits just keep on coming for buyers: Home price appreciation has slowed across the country — even in Greater Boston — but mortgage rates have climbed to highs not seen in 14 years.

So what income do you need to buy a two-bedroom starter home in metro Boston? According to the report, you need to make $183,855 to buy a starter home here. That’s a deal-breaker for a lot of prospective buyers because the median household income in metro Boston in 2020 was $76,298, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Melvin A. Vieira Jr., president of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, attributes the rising prices to “the lack of housing being built.”

“Plus, we haven’t thought about how to move the different segments of the market, such as the parents of the baby boomers, the baby boomers, and the largest population on earth, which is the millennials,” Vieira told Boston.com in an email. ” For example, we haven’t thought about how to build more three-families [and] two-families so that multigenerational [families] can move in together or even buy homes together as we did in the past.”

The scarcity of land to build is another factor, he wrote, but there are two crucial things that need to be addressed in order to bring more affordable housing to the table: zoning reform and getting more young men and women into the building trades. “We really need to do a big push on zoning reform,” he wrote. “The process to build any kind of project or home takes too long. We need to learn how to speed the process up so that the carrying costs will go down for the developer.”

To address the need for more affordable housing, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston is looking to double the speed of the approval process. “Building a Boston for everyone means ensuring that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing across our communities,” Wu said in a statement Thursday.

Specifically, Wu will direct the Boston Planning and Development Agency to study and recommend changes to Article 80 of the Boston Zoning Code to “establish an alternative path for the review of affordable housing developments,” officials said in a news release.

Affordable housing woes aren’t isolated to Boston and its neighboring communities, however. Take a look at how some other New England metros stacked up in comparison:

Metroest. monthly paymentest. required income

Boston$4,596$183,855

Worcester$2,685$107,412

Springfield$1,903$76,137

Providence$2,615$104,615

Portland, Maine$3,383$135,311

Hartford, Conn.$1,813$72,510

Source: Realtor.com

The required income for Portland, Maine, may come as a surprise, but for those following the exodus of Greater Boston home shoppers to northern New England and to Providence, perhaps it is not.

“That’s a good insight,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, told Boston.com via email. “In fact, our cross-market demand data from Q2 show that Boston was the number one source of home shoppers in the Portland-South Portland metro area, and at 29% of shoppers, there were nearly as many coming from Boston as from within the Portland metro area itself (30.2%).”

But what does that mean for local prospective buyers?

“Other major East Coast metros also sent buyers to Portland, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia,” she wrote. “In total, more than three of every five shoppers in Portland was from out of state, which is likely making it harder for local home shoppers to compete, even as all of the interest from elsewhere boosts values for local homeowners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMoG3_0iGnd5t100

And the increase in home prices is glaring throughout New England. Look at how costs have skyrocketed in these metro areas compared with pre-pandemic levels:

CitySept. 2019

median starter home priceSept. 2022

median starter home price% price increase

Boston$469,950$659,00040.2%

Portland, Maine$295,000$485,00064.4%

Springfield$191,400$272,90042.6%

Providence$272,500$374,97737.6%

Hartford$179,900$259,90044.5%

Source: Realtor.com

And the jump in the median monthly payment for those homes:

city2019 starter home

monthly payment2022 starter home

monthly payment% increase

in monthly

payment

Boston$2,597$4,59677%

Portland, Maine$1,630$3,383107.5%

Springfield$1,058$1,90380%

Worcester$1,381$2,68594.4%

Providence$1,506$2,61573.7%

Hartford$994$1,81382.4%

Source: Realtor.com

And the increase in required income to buy a starter home:

city2019 starter

home required gross income2022 starter

home required gross income% increase

in income needed

Boston$103,862$183,85577%

Portland, Maine$65,197$135,311107.5%

Springfield$42,300$76,13780%

Worcester$55,251$107,41294.4%

Providence$60,224$104,61573.7%

Hartford$39,759$72,51082.4%

Source: Realtor.com

San Jose, California, home to Silicon Valley, topped the list of the most expensive metros, with a required income of $245,234, followed by San Francisco ($239,933), and Honolulu ($191,109).

Comments / 3

Related
Big Country 96.9

Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked

380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Worcester, MA
State
Maine State
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Real Estate
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
WBEC AM

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Starter Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Housing List#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Realtor Com#Greater Boston#The U S Census Bureau#Boston Com
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you want to explore new places, I have put together a list of three absolutely amazing beaches in this beautiful state that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of them are loved and highly recommended by both local people and travellers, so make sure to check them out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New North Station fare gates now in action

Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Watertown News

Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A single family home, a duplex and three condos were sold this week. 35 Elton Ave., 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2,598 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $796,000. 104 Coolidge Hill #8, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,818 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $802,500. 71-73 Burnham St., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,150 sq....
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy