Premier League

The Independent

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
FIFA
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 3-1 Huddersfield: Royals maintain impressive form with comfortable win

Reading secured their fifth win in six home Sky Bet Championship matches with a 3-1 victory over struggling Huddersfield. Defender Tom McIntyre nodded dominant Reading in front in the 29th minute and they extended their lead nine minutes before the break through a freak own goal from Town keeper Lee Nicholls.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

English clubs underwhelming early in Champions League

The Premier League has provided six of the last 10 Champions League finalists and its clubs were by far the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, strengthening their already-deep squads and weakening some of their European rivals in the process. No wonder many were anticipating English domination of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

