Erling Haaland is on track to crush Premier League records
Erling Haaland is redefining the art of goalscoring in the 21st century, goal by goal, hat-trick by hat-trick.
When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
FIFA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Kangaroos announce Rugby League World Cup squad with Edwards, Hynes left on standby
The Australian Rugby League Commission have officially announced the Kangaroos' squad for the upcoming 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with a mostly new group of faces set to pull on the green and gold later this month. Of the 24 players selected, 13 of them will be suiting up for...
Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Reading 3-1 Huddersfield: Royals maintain impressive form with comfortable win
Reading secured their fifth win in six home Sky Bet Championship matches with a 3-1 victory over struggling Huddersfield. Defender Tom McIntyre nodded dominant Reading in front in the 29th minute and they extended their lead nine minutes before the break through a freak own goal from Town keeper Lee Nicholls.
BBC
Men's T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler & Alex Hales among England's conundrums
England claimed a 4-3 series win over Pakistan in their seven-match T20 international series after an emphatic victory in the decider. So all is rosy in the garden ahead of the T20 World Cup... well, not quite. There are a still a handful of issues that need to be resolved...
Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?
The group stage draw takes place on Monday.
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton | Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at Anfield
India wins T20 series with 16-run victory over South Africa
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — David Miller’s second Twenty20 century went in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Miller scored 106 not out off 47 balls after South Africa had been reduced to 47-3...
English clubs underwhelming early in Champions League
The Premier League has provided six of the last 10 Champions League finalists and its clubs were by far the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, strengthening their already-deep squads and weakening some of their European rivals in the process. No wonder many were anticipating English domination of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Lauren Jackson's vintage performance leads Australia past Canada for bronze
SYDNEY — She's the Aussie GOAT for a reason. Lauren Jackson punctuated her remarkable comeback for the Opals, saving her best for last as she led Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Opals took down Canada in the third-place game 95-65, with...
