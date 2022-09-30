ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

‘Bigger and better’: NIU kicks off 115th homecoming

NIU’s 115th annual homecoming is here! Homecoming will take place Monday through Sunday. The homecoming football game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 vs. Tulsa. In addition to the game, there are tons of events and activities for students to watch or participate in throughout the week.
Huskies draw even with Badgers in scoreless road matchup

DeKALB – NIU’s (3-3-3) battle against the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers (3-4-1) ended in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night. Neither the Huskies nor the Badgers could create goals for themselves the entire game. “We knew that Wisconsin is well-organized and dangerous on set pieces,” head coach Ryan...
Huskies leave Bronze Stalk battle empty handed

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Bronze Stalk Trophy remained in Muncie after NIU (1-4, 0-1 MAC) left Scheumann Stadium on Saturday with a 44-38 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals, the Ball State University Cardinals (2-3, 1-1 MAC). Head coach Thomas Hammock said the Huskies’ woes can be attributed to...
Looking back at NIU’s 49 years of Bronze Stalk battles

It’s that time of the year once again; the Huskies football team is taking on its arch-rivals, the Ball State University Cardinals. NIU currently sits at fourth place in the MAC West, they are coming off of a two game losing streak against Southeastern Conference teams. They now look to get their first conference win against a 1-3 Ball State, who sits at sixth place.
Fine dining comes to NIU at Ellington’s

DeKALB – Ellington’s is a new student operated restaurant that has recently opened on the main floor of the Holmes Student Center. Ellington’s offers new lunches every Tuesday in the month of October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With buffet style dining and a to-go option, Ellington’s provides freshly prepared meals, a beverage and dessert for the price of $13.95 (excluding tax).
Career Fairs are essential for students

Many students struggle to find internships and job opportunities after college; but, if students attend university career fairs, they just might find what they are looking for. College career fairs are specifically designed to aid students in exploring job opportunities. At this event, students and employers are able to interact...
House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame

DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
