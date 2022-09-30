ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video

FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
FOX Sports

Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
FOX Sports

Vikings beat Saints despite mistakes. How good can they be without them?

The good. The bad. The ugly. Minnesota and New Orleans' showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London presented all three — with an emphasis on the ugly for the Vikings. Put bluntly, it was an ugly 28-25 victory for Minnesota because of all the missed opportunities for its offense, despite the best efforts of both the defense and special teams.
FOX Sports

To fade or not to fade: Time to bet on Broncos against winless Raiders? | What's Wright?

Raider Nation isn't too happy with their team's unexpected winless 0-3 start. The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a game despite the huge addition of Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are narrowly 2-1 amidst play calling miscues. While Nick Wright has always advised to fade Nathaniel Hackett, is this the time to bet on Denver? Watch as he explains why he believes the Raiders will snap their cold streak.
