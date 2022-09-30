Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Rush's performance vs. Commanders, Dak Prescott's recovery
As he does after every game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media following his team’s 25-10 win over the Commanders. Jones spoke about Cooper Rush’s performance, how Dak Prescott’s thumb injury is healing, the Cowboys defense, and more.
NFL・
Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB
In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks. Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be...
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video
FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
Everything the Dallas Cowboys said after beating the Washington Commanders
What did Mike McCarthy, Cooper Rush, others say? All of the quotes from the Dallas Cowboys locker room
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT
The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
NFL Week 4 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Cowboys
Can Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush go 4-0 in his NFL career as a starting quarterback? Or can Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from his worst start of the young season?. The Cowboys [2-1] host the Washington Commanders [1-2] Sunday from AT&T Stadium in an important early-season NFC...
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
Cooper Rush a surprise, but Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys franchise: Jerry Jones
How long will Rush’s run last? It could be a while as Prescott has yet to throw a football with his thumb injury. [Opinion]
Cooper Rush is a historic 4-0 as a starter for the Cowboys with win over Commanders
Cooper Rush is off to a historic start in Dallas. The Cowboys quarterback, after leading them to a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, is now the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first four games. Rush stepped in for starter Dak Prescott after he...
FOX Sports
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Should you take the Giants over the Bears in a battle of struggling offenses?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the NFC matchup between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears. In the battle of the struggling offenses, he likes the Giants to cover and thinks you should take the under on Justin Fields' passing yards.
CBS Sports
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
FOX Sports
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
FOX Sports
Vikings beat Saints despite mistakes. How good can they be without them?
The good. The bad. The ugly. Minnesota and New Orleans' showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London presented all three — with an emphasis on the ugly for the Vikings. Put bluntly, it was an ugly 28-25 victory for Minnesota because of all the missed opportunities for its offense, despite the best efforts of both the defense and special teams.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Should you take Carson Wentz and the Commanders to upset Cooper Rush and the Cowboys?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the NFC East matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' offense has struggled without Dak Prescott and Sammy P likes the Commanders to win outright. He also thinks you should take a Terry McLaurin prop TD bet as well.
FOX Sports
Craig predicts Raiders will end their losing streak vs. Broncos | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton breaks out his crystal ball to see into the future of Week 4. Watch as he reveals his most outrageous predictions, including one that involves the Las Vegas Raiders ending their losing streak when they take on Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.
FOX Sports
To fade or not to fade: Time to bet on Broncos against winless Raiders? | What's Wright?
Raider Nation isn't too happy with their team's unexpected winless 0-3 start. The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a game despite the huge addition of Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are narrowly 2-1 amidst play calling miscues. While Nick Wright has always advised to fade Nathaniel Hackett, is this the time to bet on Denver? Watch as he explains why he believes the Raiders will snap their cold streak.
FOX Sports
J.J. Watt plays after heart procedure, leads Cardinals to win over Panthers
Just days after having a procedure for a heart issue, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt and the Cardinals put on a dominant defensive performance in a 26-16 victory on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Watt tweeted Sunday morning that he went into atrial fibrillation, defined as an irregular...
FOX Sports
Does Kyler Murray have to be mobile for Arizona's success? | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd reacts to LeSean McCoy's comments regarding Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and whether or not he should be a mobile QB. Colin argues that Kyler is a better QB when he runs.
NFL・
