Erewhon, a grocery store-meets-influencer haunt where a jar of in-house pasta sauce can cost upwards of $30, is accused of failing to pay rent at its new Studio City location. The owner of the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge is suing Erewhon, alleging the store has failed to pay at least four months of rent and is overusing the parking lot at the retail center, according to a complaint filed earlier this month with L.A. Superior Court.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO