Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
A local developer has rebranded a 376-unit apartment complex in Playa Vista, with planned luxuries to include a Tesla with driver. California Home Builders, based in Canoga Park, bought the Modera West LA at 5901 Center Drive for $231 million last month. The seller was Mill Creek Residential, based in Boca Raton, Florida. The price worked out at $614,362 per unit.
195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
Plans for a 195-room hotel in the Playhouse District have passed a design review with the City of Pasadena. Welcome Pasadena, based in El Segundo, completed the review for the six-story hotel at 550 East Colorado Boulevard, the Pasadena Star-News reported. It would replace a parking lot. If approved, the...
Indiana homeowners fight for their right to stop parties on the beach
Life’s a beach, but stay off mine. That’s the message three Indiana homeowners on Lake Michigan are trying to send all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The homeowners, with primary residences in Chicago, hired attorney Chris Kieser with the Pacific Legal Foundation law firm to request that the nation’s highest court repeal a 2018 ruling by Indiana’s Supreme Court that they claim took away their rights to a private beach, Crain’s reported.
Luxury grocer Erewhon allegedly failed to pay rent at new Studio City location: lawsuit
Erewhon, a grocery store-meets-influencer haunt where a jar of in-house pasta sauce can cost upwards of $30, is accused of failing to pay rent at its new Studio City location. The owner of the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge is suing Erewhon, alleging the store has failed to pay at least four months of rent and is overusing the parking lot at the retail center, according to a complaint filed earlier this month with L.A. Superior Court.
Drinks served with sobering statics at CAR event in Napa
It started with mimosas and ended with wine-tasting, but in between the California Association of Realtors delivered some sobering statistics at Side’s Market Masters wine country event last week. “It has gotten tough for us this year,” said Oscar Wei, the CAR’s deputy chief economist, before revealing a series...
Brentwood mall owner wants to build residential highrise
The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center have filed an application to turn the Westside mall into a highrise apartment building and mixed-use complex. Tony Yeh, manager for the LLC that owns the strip mall, filed the project application with the Los Angeles City Planning Department on Wednesday. Yeh did not immediately respond to an interview request. A land use attorney affiliated with the project also did not immediately respond.
Hamptons house hunters: If you can’t buy, build?
Buying a home in the Hamptons is an expensive proposition. Is building one any more affordable?. Amanda Brezing decided to test the theory after she started looking for a summer home in 2017. The Manhattan finance worker ultimately decided to design and build her own home, beginning a five-year journey detailed in the New York Times.
