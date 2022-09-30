ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3efb_0iGnc9JI00

Gulfport, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Cupp, a 2003 Sulphur high school graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is part of Naval Oceanography, according to a release. Cupp ensures the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars through his service at Naval Information Forces, stationed at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

According to a release, Naval Oceanography oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel. Sailors and Civilians in Naval Oceanography collect and analyze the physical environment. They also combine oceanographic and meteorological data to provide forecasts and warnings for flights and navigation.

We pride ourselves in our ability to characterize the battle space and then predict environmental changes over time. Every ship that sails, every aircraft that takes flight, every submarine that dives beneath the surface of the ocean has to go to sea with the information that Naval Oceanography provides

Rear Adm. Ron Piret, commanding officer, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Cupp also expressed his excitement and gratitude for serving in this capacity.

I am most proud of being able to work with the people I work with. You learn a lot from working with different people. Taking what you learn from them has helped me grow as a leader. I learn how I can best contribute to meteorology and topography in the Navy.

Christopher Cupp, Navy Veteran and Naval Information Forces

Cupp, along with other sailors and civilians, continue to train and perform missions. They also take pride in keeping their fellow sailors and civilians safe through their service.

Being a government civilian means that I am supporting the active duty military in ways that they may not be able to themselves. Whether it’s deep analysis, surveys or decision making, I am providing the best information possible to keep our people and our assets safe.

Christopher Cupp, Naval Information Forces

According to a release, by serving in the Navy, Cupp is a part of a team that focuses on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities, and maintaining military readiness, aligning with the National Defense strategy.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

MRBCC introduces upcoming initiatives in Community Townhall Meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road. The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First ever Kidzcon event was held at the West Monroe Convention Center

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The first ever Kidzcon took place on October 1, 2022, at the West Monroe Convention Center. This event was fun for the whole family, with a schedule of activities happening all day long. Nathan Tremaine, the executive director of Kidzcon, gave insight on what Kidzcon is. Kidzcon is a holistic family […]
KNOE TV8

Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Community Townhall Meeting

Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe. Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park. Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park. Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Monroe Fire Department responded to...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM announces 2022 homecoming week events

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe is celebrating their homecoming week Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The theme of the week is “The Warhawk Way”. Below is a list of scheduled events for the week. Monday, October 3 at 6 PM, the homecoming parade will take place on […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Voters League partners with the Grambling Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. to host voter registration drive on October 1st

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Voter’s League, in partnership with the Grambling Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., will host a Voter’s Registration drive on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The event will take place at the Union Parish Court House Annex, located at 303 E. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Veteran#Naval Oceanography#Stennis Space Center#The U S Navy#Rear Adm
MyArkLaMiss

UAMS College of Forestry & Agriculture celebrates remodeled forest building

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, September 29, UAMS College of Forestry & Agriculture celebrated the opening of its remodeled Arkansas Center for Forest Business. The Arkansas Center for Forest Business is part of the University of Arkansas College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. The Center provides technical assistance for market-based solutions to forest resource […]
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022. It happened around 10:15 a.m. when some students left their classrooms and took signs outside to express their feelings. Students are protesting policies that have been in place for some...
BASTROP, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Destination Louisiane: Masur Museum of Art

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a fire and then a hurricane halted plans for the Masur Museum of Art in Monroe, progress is being made! In this week’s Destination Louisiane, we are showing you the museum’s first exhibition since 2017 and why it’s significant to northeast Louisiana. The museum is the largest collecting and exhibiting […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe

Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ark-La-Miss fair safety measures

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Ark-La-Miss fair starts Friday, September 29, 2022, the Monroe Police Department is committed to the public’s safety. There are a few safety measures put into place in the effort to ensure that the fair will be a fun and safe event for everyone. According to a release, there will be […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ST. Francis Medical Center host pet blessing event

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– ST. Francis Medical Center hosted a pet blessing to kick off the feast of ST. Francis, which is on October 4, 2022. ST. Francis is the patron saint of animals, so it is common to see pet blessings near the feast of St. Francis. Father James Dominic spoke about the pet blessing. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy