For as long as I can remember, I have suffered from migraines or really bad headaches. I can vividly recall times when they made me so incredibly sick to my stomach. Light sensitivity is another issue; there are times when it doesn’t bother me and others when I can’t even stand a little bit of light. I call those my vampire days. My migraines have definitely gotten worse since my wreck in 2011 though.

