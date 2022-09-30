Police Break Up Two Separate Burglary Rings Targeting 'High-Value Residences' In Howard County

In one case the group stole more than $18,000 in jewelry in Laurel. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JamesDeMers

A pair of burglary groups who targeted and terrorized Maryland families for months have both been apprehended by police in Howard County.

The Howard County Police Department announced the arrests of nine men who burglarized multiple homes in the region between May and September, investigators said.

According to officials, “detectives worked with neighboring and regional jurisdictions to identify and apprehend the suspects, who originate from South and Central America via New York and Florida.”

According to a spokesperson from the department, similar groups have targeted high-value residences throughout the country in recent years, including some in Howard County.

One group was busted by investigators earlier this month attempting to break into a home in the 7100 block of Deer Valley Road as they attempted to enter the residence through a back sliding glass door.

Those arrested in the initial burglary ring include:

Axll Castillo-Almeida, 22, of Queens, NY;

Henry Castillo, 46, of Queens, NY;

Jeremy Castillo, 23, of Queens, NY;

Jose Cisneros-Mendoza, 24, of no fixed address ;

Leandro Hernandez-Alarcon, 41, of no fixed address ;

Ramiro Herrera-Martinez, 57, of Queens, NY.

Each was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of destruction of property.

The second group was busted this month following a lengthy investigation into a May burglary in the 10700 block of Scaggsville Road in Laurel.

In that instance, more than $18,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Police said that “detectives used numerous investigative techniques to identify three suspects, who were in custody in another jurisdiction.”

These three suspects were each charged with three counts of burglary and one count of theft:

Javier Carrasco Jr., 24, of no fixed address;

Felix Gonzalez, 52, of Miami, Florida;

Ignacio Parra-Otarola, 29, of no fixed address.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.