Fairfield County – Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Importunting and Gross Sexual Imposition of a Minor

Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Half Pound of Methamphetamine Seized in Traffic Stop
On the evening of September 30, 2022, NPD Officers were working an illegal drug interdiction detail in an attempt to locate and seize illegal drugs coming into or through the area. At approximately 9:41pm NPD K9 Officer Troy Smith and K9 Attila observed a vehicle operating on US 33 eastbound...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers
GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – Vehicle Causes Three Crashes in One Event
FRANKLIN -Serious Injury Crash Occurred: 11:16 am In the area of US 33 Eastbound between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 1:16 am in (the area of eastbound US 33 between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
sciotopost.com
Deer Creek Damn Begins Drawdown to Winter Water Levels
Pickaway County – Deer Creek Dam reported today that they will now return to the winter pool and open floodgates for the next few weeks. Water levels will be decreased in Deer Creek from over 800 feet down to the winter levels of around 790 feet. This is in preparation for the winter weather season to hold the runoff produced by winter storms. When a storm hits. The basin will catch the thousands of gallons of water and then later reduce the pool back to its desired winter level downstream.
Comments / 0