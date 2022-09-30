Fairfield County – Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Importunting and Gross Sexual Imposition of a Minor

Pickaway County – Deer Creek Dam reported today that they will now return to the winter pool and open floodgates for the next few weeks. Water levels will be decreased in Deer Creek from over 800 feet down to the winter levels of around 790 feet. This is in preparation for the winter weather season to hold the runoff produced by winter storms. When a storm hits. The basin will catch the thousands of gallons of water and then later reduce the pool back to its desired winter level downstream.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO