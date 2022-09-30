Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian made landfall as Category 4 150 mph winds
Bands of wind and rain continue to batter the west coast of Florida even as Hurricane Ian moves inland, knocking down power lines, cell phone towers and cutting electricity to more than a million residents.. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, about 20 miles south of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian's devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
Florida's minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Gov. DeSantis declares a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of the storm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9 on Friday. According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeSantis has also requested a federal emergency declaration be declared ahead of landfall to free up resources as local governments prepare for the storm.
Insurance companies are blocked from dropping property coverage for 60 days
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other...
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?
Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement the state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to...
MURDER & CORRUPTION IN FLORIDA
Sandy Modell has written a book about “MURDER & CORRUPTION IN FLORIDA”. On March 20, 2016, my unarmed son, Ryan, was shot and killed. After two separate investigations, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has determined it to be a murder. The state attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, Amira Fox, refuses to file charges but refuses to explain her decision. An Associated Press reporter remarked that in 30+ years of reporting, this is the only time he’s ever seen a state attorney unwilling or unable to explain a charging decision. Former prosecutors, countless legal experts, a former state attorney, and a myriad of experienced journalists have reviewed the case, and they all see a murder. Amira Fox is the only one that doesn’t see a crime. The story that follows is the explanation for the corruption and self-dealing behind that decision. It’s a hard story for the father of a homicide victim to write, but I believe it’s the path to justice for Ryan.
Tampa Bay region 5-10 Foot Storm Surge FL Will Feel Effect Tuesday
As Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico and making its way to the Sunshine State, some Floridians could start feeling the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday night. State and local officials are worried about up to a foot of rain falling in some...
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor
In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Governor presses Lee County Electric Cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday urged LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island. As...
America's foreigner flood spread the love around
Nearly five million foreign nationals have entered the United States since Biden became President. Some people call them undocumented immigrants, some call them unauthorized immigrants, many call them illegal immigrants. If they were entering the country legally with proper documentation then we would call them documented immigrants or legal immigrants.
Tornado Watch Beginning: 2022-09-27T21:14:00 Ending: 2022-09-29T09:00:00
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 1009 IN. EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BONITA SPRINGS,. CAPE CORAL, FORT MYERS, LEHIGH ACRES, NORTH FORT MYERS,. PLACID LAKES, PORT CHARLOTTE, PUNTA GORDA, AND SEBRING.
