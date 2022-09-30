ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
