It’s that time of the year once again; the Huskies football team is taking on its arch-rivals, the Ball State University Cardinals. NIU currently sits at fourth place in the MAC West, they are coming off of a two game losing streak against Southeastern Conference teams. They now look to get their first conference win against a 1-3 Ball State, who sits at sixth place.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO