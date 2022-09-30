Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven cross country teams sweep Allendale Falcon Invite
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys and girls cross country teams swept the Allendale Falcon Invite Scarlet Division (Big School) races on Saturday at a meet that was hosted by Allendale high school. In the boys division local team scores included Grand Haven with 59 points which was good enough for...
localsportsjournal.com
Greater Muskegon co-op swim team has solid showing at invitational
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team posted a fifth-place finish at the Ottawa Hills Invite on Saturday with a score of 412. The Turtles had a record night and achieved one meet record, four improved on MISCA times and two Division 1 state cuts. “After a great week of training...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton
Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
WZZM 13
Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
localsportsjournal.com
Chicago spoils Muskegon Lumberjacks’ home opener, 5-1
That was evident again on Friday night when the Steel posted a 5-1 victory over the Lumberjacks to ruin the Port City team’s home opener to the United States Hockey League season. Muskegon started the season last weekend in the USHL Fall Classic by winning one of two games.
localsportsjournal.com
Big Rapids’ explosive offense too much for Grant
The Grant Tigers defense didn’t have any answers for the explosive Big Rapids Cardinals offense on Friday evening. The Tigers dropped a 47-0 decision in Big Rapids homecoming game. Big Rapids got off to a slow start with just a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Cardinals...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon’s air attack too much for Montague
The North Muskegon offense proved to be too much for the Montague defense on Friday evening. The Norse earned a 27-7 road victory over the Wildcats. North Muskegon quarterback James Young threw for 263 yards on 24-of-31 passing He threw for one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Denny Belmonte led...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington shifts it into high gear in second half, runs away from Manistee
But the Orioles, who lost to the Chippewas, 41-12 last year, pulled away in the second half for a 45-21 win in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest. The game marked the annual homecoming game for the Orioles. The victory snapped Ludingto’s two-game losing streak to the Chippewas, and brought the...
muskegonchannel.com
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI
Lake Michigan’s vast shores are surrounded by a collection of small towns and vibrant cities, making this place an excellent travel destination. You are reading: Things to do in whitehall michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI. White Lake, in particular, sets itself apart from most...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
muskegonchannel.com
Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way
Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and car, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 9:46 p.m. report of an injury crash Saturday, Oct. 1, on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
