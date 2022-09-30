Read full article on original website
‘Wyatt Putnam’, ‘PHED’ And More Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
Texarkana's local acoustic duo "PHED" and "Wyatt Putnam" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
KTBS
Destination Downtown gears up for a fun night in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Annual Destination Downtown hosted by the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) and sponsored by Bodcaw Bank got into gear tonight celebrating the exciting growth of the Entertainment District. This year GTYP kicked off a VIP pre-event kickoff at the Crossties catered by Pecan Point while...
‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana
Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
KSLA
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7
Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
The Scary ‘Free Movies In The Park’ Are Back Next Month In Texarkana
The Free 'Movies in the Park' will be returning to Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, next month. The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the movies for three consecutive Thursdays in October. The "Free Movies in the Park" are shown in the field across from the...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
Day 11: Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU will present Homecoming Court Saturday afternoon
Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court. Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia. Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major. Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major. Carlin Whaley is a junior mass...
A Haunted Ghost Walk And More To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Get the kids in some free Taekwondo or you can go on a Haunted Ghost Walk in Texarkana. If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can check out. 1. Free Taekwondo and self-defense. The Texarkana Recreation Center on the...
KSLA
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
swark.today
Emmet residents hear from candidates at Town Hall, Meet & Greet
Emmet residents gathered at Firemen Park this morning for the Emmet Town Hall and Candidate Meet & Greet to hear from a few of their local candidates in the upcoming election. With a backdrop of fall colorings and the pleasant, cooler weather, each candidate took a turn at the podium to address citizens and share important components of his or her campaign.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
KTBS
Taylor Parker trial resumes Monday with closing arguments
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Taylor Parker trial resumes Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Texas. Taylor Parker, 29, pleaded not guilty to the fetal abduction and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her baby, Braxlynn Sage on Oct. 9, 2020.
