Texarkana, AR

Destination Downtown gears up for a fun night in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Annual Destination Downtown hosted by the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) and sponsored by Bodcaw Bank got into gear tonight celebrating the exciting growth of the Entertainment District. This year GTYP kicked off a VIP pre-event kickoff at the Crossties catered by Pecan Point while...
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam

Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
SAU will present Homecoming Court Saturday afternoon

Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court. Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia. Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major. Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major. Carlin Whaley is a junior mass...
Emmet residents hear from candidates at Town Hall, Meet & Greet

Emmet residents gathered at Firemen Park this morning for the Emmet Town Hall and Candidate Meet & Greet to hear from a few of their local candidates in the upcoming election. With a backdrop of fall colorings and the pleasant, cooler weather, each candidate took a turn at the podium to address citizens and share important components of his or her campaign.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Taylor Parker trial resumes Monday with closing arguments

NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Taylor Parker trial resumes Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Texas. Taylor Parker, 29, pleaded not guilty to the fetal abduction and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her baby, Braxlynn Sage on Oct. 9, 2020.
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

