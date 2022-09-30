ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Marion will host the 37th Mountain Glory Festival on Oct. 8

On Oct. 8, the 37th annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For nearly four decades, downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the second Saturday in October. Organizers invite everyone to celebrate small-town life in the mountains....
MARION, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club

Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
GREENVILLE, SC
towncarolina.com

Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.

The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Tryon, NC
City
Columbus, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse

At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival Returns to Maggie Valley October 29

The Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC) hosts the Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. This is HCAC’s biggest annual fundraiser and its second year hosting the event. “We surveyed last year’s attendees to find out how...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Travelers Rest library to be closed in October for maintenance

TRAVELERS REST — The Travelers Rest library branch will be temporarily closed during the month of October for scheduled maintenance. The closure will begin on Oct. 3. Patrons can still return books and pick up materials placed on hold at the branch during normal operating hours. The library is expected to reopen on Nov. 1.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
#Art Auction#Silent Auctions#Piano Music#Charity#The Tryon Arts Center#Bodega Noir
charlottemagazine.com

Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District

If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Wild Hunt

Finding a home for black cats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – With October on the doorstep of the seasonal threshold, Pagans and Witches are preparing for annual celebrations by decorating for Samhain and Halloween. One of the staples of seasonal spooky décor is the black cat. The history of cats and black cats, in particular, is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC

