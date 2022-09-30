Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Marion will host the 37th Mountain Glory Festival on Oct. 8
On Oct. 8, the 37th annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For nearly four decades, downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the second Saturday in October. Organizers invite everyone to celebrate small-town life in the mountains....
greenvillejournal.com
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
towncarolina.com
Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.
The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
my40.tv
Marchers of all ages turn out for Haywood County's first-ever March for Life event
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 1 marked the first Haywood County March for Life event, in which demonstrators showed support for pro-life legislation in North Carolina. The rally was hosted by the local Knights of Columbus Waynesville -- a charity organization of Catholic men -- in partnership with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse
At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
thelaurelofasheville.com
Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival Returns to Maggie Valley October 29
The Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC) hosts the Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. This is HCAC’s biggest annual fundraiser and its second year hosting the event. “We surveyed last year’s attendees to find out how...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
The Post and Courier
Travelers Rest library to be closed in October for maintenance
TRAVELERS REST — The Travelers Rest library branch will be temporarily closed during the month of October for scheduled maintenance. The closure will begin on Oct. 3. Patrons can still return books and pick up materials placed on hold at the branch during normal operating hours. The library is expected to reopen on Nov. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
charlottemagazine.com
Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District
If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
FOX Carolina
Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
Finding a home for black cats
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – With October on the doorstep of the seasonal threshold, Pagans and Witches are preparing for annual celebrations by decorating for Samhain and Halloween. One of the staples of seasonal spooky décor is the black cat. The history of cats and black cats, in particular, is...
The Biltmore, America’s most elaborate private residence, is fit for a king
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – We don’t have castles in the United States -- not really, anyway – and we don’t have royalty. But if we did, they would look like this:. * 250 rooms, including 33 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, three kitchens, two elevators and 65 fireplaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upstate Principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: There actually is a secret to educating all SC kids — right in front of us
A Spartanburg high school assigned every senior a mentor and created space in the middle of the day for students to get one-on-one help from teachers, and within five years it had increased its graduation rate by 17% to lead the state. In Columbia, an elementary school overhauled its approach...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
BMW Manufacturing opens new logistics center, celebrates 30 years in Spartanburg County
BMW Manufacturing’s new logistics center is now open in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
WLOS.com
Black Mountain Primary School updates procedure following parent's petition
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new school-level procedure allowing parents to walk their kids to school at Black Mountain Primary School. It comes after one parent was told she was not allowed to walk her daughter to school because she lived beyond the half-mile permitted boundary. The...
Comments / 0