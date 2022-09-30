Georgia DOT reopens Sidney Lanier Bridge; returns to normal operations

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced today the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian.

All lane closure restrictions put in place on Interstates 75, 16, and 95 will be lifted today and construction partners will be allowed to return to work beginning tomorrow, Saturday, October 1.

All rest areas and Welcome Centers that were converted to 24/7 operations in South and Coastal Georgia will resume normal operating hours today.

The South Metro Express Lanes will return to normal operations today as well. The Georgia Express Lanes system does accept Florida SunPass and North Carolina Quick Pass.