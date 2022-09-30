ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC13 Houston

Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path as storm heads to Carolinas

Hurricane Ian is targeting the Carolinas on Friday after delivering a devastating impact to southwestern Florida earlier in the week. After being downgraded to a tropical storm briefly, Ian strengthened back to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph Friday morning, as it traveled off the east coast of Florida and into the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made landfall for the third time this week in South Carolina after tearing a ruinous path across Florida and Cuba. Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown with sustained winds of 140km/h (85mph) at 1405 (eastern time) on Friday. The small town is around 96km (60 miles) north of the city of Charleston. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding to the coast of the Carolinas amid heavy downpours. The storm accelerated as it moved towards the coast and is traveling north at 24km/h (15mph), a...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
NBC News

How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms

Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
Distractify

Publix Hurricane Cakes Are Back in Stock as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

Aside from keeping a close eye on weather reports and news updates, there are several telltale signs that an incoming hurricane is going to be big. There are frantic shoppers trying to stock up on groceries and survival essentials, citizens vacating the area to avoid the storm altogether, as well as Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warning folks that it's gonna be a big'un.
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals face evacuations, water disruptions amid Ian: 3 updates

As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.
buzzfeednews.com

More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer

People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
CBS News

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
AccuWeather

Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next

About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
