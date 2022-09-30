Read full article on original website
Related
ABC13 Houston
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path as storm heads to Carolinas
Hurricane Ian is targeting the Carolinas on Friday after delivering a devastating impact to southwestern Florida earlier in the week. After being downgraded to a tropical storm briefly, Ian strengthened back to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph Friday morning, as it traveled off the east coast of Florida and into the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Washington Examiner
Hurricane Ian updates: Florida sheriff says 'fatalities are in the hundreds' after monster storm
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida on Thursday, the storm left millions without power, and officials are predicting there may be hundreds of fatalities. “Fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America on Thursday. Ian was moving northeast across Florida at about 8...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made landfall for the third time this week in South Carolina after tearing a ruinous path across Florida and Cuba. Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown with sustained winds of 140km/h (85mph) at 1405 (eastern time) on Friday. The small town is around 96km (60 miles) north of the city of Charleston. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding to the coast of the Carolinas amid heavy downpours. The storm accelerated as it moved towards the coast and is traveling north at 24km/h (15mph), a...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms
Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
Publix Hurricane Cakes Are Back in Stock as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
Aside from keeping a close eye on weather reports and news updates, there are several telltale signs that an incoming hurricane is going to be big. There are frantic shoppers trying to stock up on groceries and survival essentials, citizens vacating the area to avoid the storm altogether, as well as Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warning folks that it's gonna be a big'un.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals face evacuations, water disruptions amid Ian: 3 updates
As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A path of destruction: Photos show Hurricane Ian's damage in Cuba, Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Ian swept through the Atlantic and southeast U.S. coast this week, leaving a path of catastrophic damage and devastation for millions.
Cyclone Ian: Florida Death Toll Set to Rise as Storm Heads to Virginia
The Post-Tropical Cyclone in on a path further north into Virginia, having devastated Florida on Wednesday before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
buzzfeednews.com
More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Category 5 hurricanes are rare. How does Ian compare to the worst storms?
Hurricane Ian's winds topped 155 mph, just shy of a catastrophic Category 5 status. But hurricanes of Category 5 intensity are rarely seen.
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Hurricane Ian leaves people trapped in Florida, heads to Carolinas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes ever...
Ian Strengthens Back Into Category 1 Hurricane Ahead of Second Landfall
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, isn’t finished with the carnage. The system, after dropping to a tropical storm, now has regenerated as it churns through the warm water of the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Ian’s winds are back up...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next
About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Cloud projects are powering forward': Health system CIOs on cloud spending amid economic pressures
As many hospitals and health systems deal with declining revenues and tightening margins, departments including IT are looking for areas to cut their budgets. But is the cloud one of them?. Health systems are increasingly moving their EHRs and other applications to the cloud to save money on capital expenditures...
Hurricane Ian chugging toward South Carolina, dangerous storm surge predicted
Hurricane Ian regained strength in the Atlantic as it turned toward South Carolina and North Carolina. When will Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina? What is in Hurricane Ian’s path? Hurricane experts warn of dangerous winds, storm surge.
Comments / 0