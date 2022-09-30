Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke City Sheriff's office hosts Faith & Blue community festivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School on Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher, and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean it started when he was a kid. Then he got the...
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather
Several events in Summers County planned for Saturday, Oct.1, have been canceled, rescheduled or changed locations. Current weather predictions indicate an impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that day which caused event planners to make difficult decisions. The following is a list of event updates: Walk for Her Lifetime annual walk - Location changed to inside the Memorial Building. Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center open house - Canceled. Talcott Fire Department pig roast - Rescheduled for Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the same place. Pipestem State Park Craft Show/Flea Market - Canceled. Farmer's Market - Canceled for the week. The market will pick back up on Oct. 8. If you know of any other Oct. 1 event changes, please comment or send us an email so we can update the list. The post Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather appeared first on The Hinton News.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WSLS
More than 6,000 without power across the region as Ian remnants move through
Va. – 11:50 a.m. Update Sunday. More than 6,000 are now without power. See below for an updated breakdown. Check with your power company to see when power is expected to be restored. 1:45 p.m. Update Saturday. More than 36,000 are now left without power. See below for an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNT-TV
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
wfirnews.com
As Ian’s remnants move over us, be alert for possible flooding
We are sure to get plenty of rain at times from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, but what is less certain is which areas, if any, encounter flooding. Meteorologists say the potential exists just about anywhere from small mountain valleys to larger river basins like the Roanoke, and it is important to remain alert for the possibility. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
City of Danville waiving volume restrictions to collect storm debris
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Public Works Department says it is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of storm debris like tree limbs, brush, and other yard waste. Public works says they are trying to help the community clean up after the remnants of Ian came through. The waiver will be in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Utilities restores power to about 1,000
The City of Danville has been able to restore power to about 1,000 customers as of Sunday morning, with another 1,984 without power. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where about 500 customers without power. They lost service Friday evening when a large tree on Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church fell across power lines and broke a large transmission pole and cross arms to four distribution poles.
WDBJ7.com
Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following Hurricane Ian. According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who do not pay...
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty football defeats Old Dominion, 38-24
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty Flames football team defeated Old Dominion 38-24 Saturday. Shedro Louis and Dae Dae Hunter each ran for more than 100 yards. Hunter also punched in two touchdowns. Liberty goes on the road at Massachusetts next Saturday.
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:. Areas of Bottom Creek. Crystal Creek and Merriman. Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line. Green Ridge and Woodhaven. Masons...
Comments / 0