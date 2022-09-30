Read full article on original website
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will be a huge favorite in a Big Ten Conference game for the third straight week. The Buckeyes opened as 24.5-point favorite for Saturday’s road trip to Michigan State, per Caesar’s Sports Book. Ohio State was previously favored by 19 points against Wisconsin and 39 points against Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Miyan Williams did whatever he wanted in a 49-10 win over Rutgers, and it came at the perfect time for Ohio State football. The running back ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns — tying a school record — on 21 carries as he took on a more prominent role in the absence of TreVeyon Henderson. He’s the second player in the Big Ten to have a five-touchdown day on the ground this season, joining Michigan’s Blake Corum, who did so against Connecticut.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Monday on Buckeye Talk, which means Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are hitting three big areas: Looking back on Ohio State’s Saturday game, a larger view of college football, and Whatcha Watchin’, Eatin’ and Thinkin’. First up, a deep dive into...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) The Buckeyes currently have the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams’ downhill running style and the Ohio State football offensive line’s ability to blast open gaps converged in a historic night Saturday. Only two Buckeye running backs had previously ever rushed for five touchdowns in a game. Pete Johnson did it in 1974 in the shadow of Archie Griffin. Keith Byars did it a decade later in what some believe should have been a Heisman Trophy season.
The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Things got heated between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano as well as their players during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was pretty apparent that C.J. Stroud had been waiting all game for a chance to get off a deep ball in Ohio State football’s 49-10 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights adopted a philosophy that most teams have tried to use against the Buckeyes this season by constantly keeping two safeties deep, doing everything in their power to limit explosive plays in the passing game, and it was working. Stroud was 10 of 16 for 127 yards in the first half, with only three completions being for more than 20 yards. Two went to Emeka Egbuka for 20 and 27 yards, while another went to Julian Fleming for a 36-yard touchdown.
