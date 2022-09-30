ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Miyan Williams’ record-breaking day earns Big Ten honors, proving Ohio State football can survive without the pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Miyan Williams did whatever he wanted in a 49-10 win over Rutgers, and it came at the perfect time for Ohio State football. The running back ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns — tying a school record — on 21 carries as he took on a more prominent role in the absence of TreVeyon Henderson. He’s the second player in the Big Ten to have a five-touchdown day on the ground this season, joining Michigan’s Blake Corum, who did so against Connecticut.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5

It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cleveland.com

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Wagers#Ohio State Football#American Football#Ohio State
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams hid his best run vs. Rutgers in between the five touchdowns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams’ downhill running style and the Ohio State football offensive line’s ability to blast open gaps converged in a historic night Saturday. Only two Buckeye running backs had previously ever rushed for five touchdowns in a game. Pete Johnson did it in 1974 in the shadow of Archie Griffin. Keith Byars did it a decade later in what some believe should have been a Heisman Trophy season.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy campaign hits first bump in the road against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was pretty apparent that C.J. Stroud had been waiting all game for a chance to get off a deep ball in Ohio State football’s 49-10 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights adopted a philosophy that most teams have tried to use against the Buckeyes this season by constantly keeping two safeties deep, doing everything in their power to limit explosive plays in the passing game, and it was working. Stroud was 10 of 16 for 127 yards in the first half, with only three completions being for more than 20 yards. Two went to Emeka Egbuka for 20 and 27 yards, while another went to Julian Fleming for a 36-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka a late addition to status report as game-time decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will already play Rutgers without one starting receiver, and might be without another. In a late addition to the pregame status report, sophomore Emeka Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision to play. However, the receiver was the first OSU player back on punt return — an attempt he muffed, setting up Rutgers’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead. Egbuka was also back in the lineup at receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy