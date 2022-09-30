ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa

The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad

DES MOINES, Iowa — An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds’ opponent Deidre DeJear. The challenger took time during a campaign speech Sunday to criticize Reynolds’ advertisement.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme

(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act

Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort

(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
