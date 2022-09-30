A Washington County woman faces an arson charge after she allegedly threw gasoline and a lighter into an occupied apartment. The Washington Police Department reports receiving a report on Friday, September 23rd that 37-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington had broken a window and thrown gasoline and a lighter into an apartment at 2215 250th Street. Police say Hunt knew the apartment was occupied by workers in the process of cleaning the unit. Hunt lists an apartment in the building as her residence.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO