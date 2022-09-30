Read full article on original website
Bondurant-Farrar overwhelms visiting Perry
BONDURANT, IA — A ranked Bondurant-Farrar team whipped Perry, 70-0, in a Class 4A District 5 meeting Friday. The host Bluejays (5-1, 1-1) were hardly tested in opening a 49-0 lead at the intermission. Reserves, even down to freshmen, played the second half for B-F, in which the home team still managed a 21-0 differential to set the final score.
Washington County woman faces arson charge after allegedly throwing gasoline, lighter into occupied apartment
A Washington County woman faces an arson charge after she allegedly threw gasoline and a lighter into an occupied apartment. The Washington Police Department reports receiving a report on Friday, September 23rd that 37-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington had broken a window and thrown gasoline and a lighter into an apartment at 2215 250th Street. Police say Hunt knew the apartment was occupied by workers in the process of cleaning the unit. Hunt lists an apartment in the building as her residence.
