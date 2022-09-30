Read full article on original website
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
Hampton declares emergency ahead of nor'easter, expects flooding conditions similar to Hurricane Sandy
HAMPTON, Va. — Sunday night, ahead of major expected flooding, the City of Hampton declared a state of emergency. The city is expecting strong winds and flooding from a nor’easter on Monday and Tuesday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, now a post-tropical storm, combined with a cold front to create this storm.
Expecting 'historic-level flooding,' Norfolk declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding." The problem comes from a nor'easter developing off the coast, which formed from remnants of Ian mixing with a cold front. Sunday night, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer declared the emergency to free up...
Langley directs non-essentials to telework ahead of potential severe flooding
Officials have ordered that non-essential personnel to work with their supervisors regarding excused absences, leave approval, or clarification on issues
City of Chesapeake declares local state of emergency ahead of major tidal flooding
This local state of emergency is in response to potential flooding hazards that are expected over the next several days
Watches, warnings expire for Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A number of other weather advisories were in effect across Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina on Friday afternoon and evening, including a Flood Warning and Tornado Watch. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning until 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the following areas:. City...
Portsmouth: Areas that flooded during Ian, are about to flood again, but it could be worse this time
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth went under a local state of emergency just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, anticipating significant flooding from a nearby nor'easter. The storm is forming from remnants of now post-tropical storm Ian colliding with a cold front. Tonya Chapman, the city manager and director of emergency...
Gloucester County, bracing for nor'easter, under 'local emergency'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is preparing to declare a local emergency on Monday because of risks from high flooding and winds. The county is expecting to be hit by a nor'easter formed from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian. The storm will roll over Gloucester between Sunday night and Tuesday.
Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia. In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore. However, not everyone was deterred from...
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Virginia Beach woman among Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist in hurricane-stricken Florida
NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of people are reportedly dead, after Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage in Florida. Emergency responders from Hampton Roads have been unrelenting in their efforts to help with the aftermath. In addition to local rescuers with Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) conducting search operations and assisting...
Flooding, wind focus of Norfolk emergency response after Ian's remnants impact area
NORFOLK, Va. — Flooding is a major concern in Norfolk. High water covered streets and disrupted commutes in parts of the city Friday. Emergency response crews worked overtime to limit the impacts of Hurricane Ian. 13News Now witnessed multiple vehicles stalled at the intersection of Memorial Place and Grace...
Free parking for Virginia Beach residents extended for severe weather
We're anticipating more severe weather & coastal flooding Sun–Tues, so VB is extending the time that residents may move their cars for FREE to City garages.
