Norfolk, VA

WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Watches, warnings expire for Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — A number of other weather advisories were in effect across Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina on Friday afternoon and evening, including a Flood Warning and Tornado Watch. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning until 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the following areas:. City...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia. In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore. However, not everyone was deterred from...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
