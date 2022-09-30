Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30.

This will be their only face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will host and televise the debate locally in the Rio Grande Valley and 13 other markets throughout the state, joined by KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

The debate will be hosted by KXAN-TV News anchor Britt Moreno and feature questions from a panel of journalists, including Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV San Antonio. The panel will pose questions to each candidate, including several submitted from voters in advance, focused on such topics as immigration, gun violence, and abortion rights.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Sept. 30 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #TXGovDebate .

Send us your Texas Governor’s Debate questions

If there’s a question you’d like to pose to the candidates, you can email those to our editorial team at TXGovDebate@nexstar.tv .

Watch undecided voters’ reactions on debate night

We’ll also have a panel of undecided voters watching the debate and reacting to the evening’s events live as they happen. If they like what the hear, you’ll see their reaction spike on the screen. Dislike something? You’ll see their reaction dip. This will be streamed on our website to allow you to watch the undecided panel on your phone or computer as a companion to the live debate.

The election for Texas Governor will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, October 11th. To register to vote, please click here.

