Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

 2 days ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30.

This will be their only face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will host and televise the debate locally in the Rio Grande Valley and 13 other markets throughout the state, joined by KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

The debate will be hosted by KXAN-TV News anchor Britt Moreno and feature questions from a panel of journalists, including Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV San Antonio. The panel will pose questions to each candidate, including several submitted from voters in advance, focused on such topics as immigration, gun violence, and abortion rights.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Sept. 30 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #TXGovDebate .

Send us your Texas Governor’s Debate questions

If there’s a question you’d like to pose to the candidates, you can email those to our editorial team at TXGovDebate@nexstar.tv .

Watch undecided voters’ reactions on debate night

We’ll also have a panel of undecided voters watching the debate and reacting to the evening’s events live as they happen. If they like what the hear, you’ll see their reaction spike on the screen. Dislike something? You’ll see their reaction dip. This will be streamed on our website to allow you to watch the undecided panel on your phone or computer as a companion to the live debate.

Debate channel listings

In addition to the Texas stations listed below, the debate will air on Nexstar’s cable news network, NewsNation .

Station Network Market
KXAN-TV NBC Austin, TX
KWKT-TV FOX Waco, TX
KTSM-TV NBC El Paso, TX
KETK-TV NBC Tyler, TX
KAMR-TV NBC Amarillo, TX
KMID-TV ABC Midland, TX
KLBK-TV CBS Lubbock, TX
KTAB-TV CBS Abilene, TX
KLST-TV CBS San Angelo, TX
KVEO-TV NBC
CBS 		Harlingen, TX
KIAH-TV CW Houston, TX
KDAF-TV CW Dallas,TX
Ft. Worth, TX
KTAL-TV NBC Texarkana, TX
KFDX-TV NBC Wichita Falls, TX
KSAT-TV ABC San Antonio, TX

The election for Texas Governor will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, October 11th. To register to vote, please click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 9

Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
Governor Abbott campaigns door-to-door in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott followed last night’s debate by campaigning door-to-door this morning in Harlingen. Abbott is confident the Rio Grande Valley can turn red after historically remaining blue. “I myself will be knocking on doors or into RGB talking to voters directly,” Abbott said when asked about turning the RGV red. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Immigration debate expected when Abbott and O’Rourke take stage

On Friday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke will square off in their only scheduled TV debate this election. It will be hosted by Border Report's parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., and held on the South Texas border where immigration issues are expected to take center stage.
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott watch party, ‘four more years’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Derick Garcia was at Governor Greg Abbott’s watch party in McAllen Friday night where he got a feel for the energy of the crowd. A poll conducted this week showed Abbott would be projected to win the gubernatorial election if it were to have happened Friday. The crowd at […]
MCALLEN, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
The Rio Grande Valley’s history in political debates

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley has a history of hosting high-level political debates. In December 1987, six of seven Democratic primary presidential candidates participated in a debate at the Pan American University campus in Edinburg. The debate was the first presidential debate held in the Rio Grande Valley. The candidates […]
TEXAS STATE
Political campaigns swiftly react to Abbott, O’Rourke debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supporters of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke each praised their respective party’s candidate after Friday’s debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg. “Tonight, Greg Abbott showed Texans what true leadership is all about,” said former Justice on the Texas Supreme Court Eva […]
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings

Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least

Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
TEXAS STATE
