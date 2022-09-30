Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Secret Mission to Save the World Easier to Comprehend That What Hogs’ Defense Did
FAYETTEVILLE – For one quarter Arkansas was good enough to be a national champion. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks needed more than one quarter. A Razorback defense known for its inability to stop much of anything in the passing game, chose to mix in an inability to stop the running game just to keep things from getting stale.
Tri-City Herald
Hogs Win Third Quarter Finally, but Lose Other Three
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finally won the third quarter but lost all the others in big-time loss. After struggling through the first four games coming out at halftime, the Razorbacks shut out Alabama in the third period. It wasn't enough to overcome getting dominated three other periods, though. The...
Comments / 0