What is Rootd? Well, it’s been called “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.”. While there is no doubt that more and more people are opening up about their mental health, and that the stigma surrounding their inner turmoil has lessened over the past several years, there is still much more that we, as a society, need to learn and understand. It is estimated that about 1 in 5 American adults live with a mental illness, while approximately 6 million American adults are affected by anxiety and panic disorders. If you fall into the latter category, Rootd may offer you some welcome relief.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO