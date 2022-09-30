Read full article on original website
buffalohealthyliving.com
Got Pain, Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia?
Ask anyone. Check the data. With depression and stress at an all-time high, inflated costs, and COVID-19 lurking in the background, life has been anything but easy. It’s no wonder people have trouble sleeping! Then factor in pain. The CDC notes that 20.4% of U.S. adults had chronic pain and 8.0% had high-impact chronic pain in 2016. Sound like a never-ending cycle of pain, worry, stress, and sleeplessness?
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
click orlando
If you suffer from panic attacks and anxiety, Rootd can help
What is Rootd? Well, it’s been called “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.”. While there is no doubt that more and more people are opening up about their mental health, and that the stigma surrounding their inner turmoil has lessened over the past several years, there is still much more that we, as a society, need to learn and understand. It is estimated that about 1 in 5 American adults live with a mental illness, while approximately 6 million American adults are affected by anxiety and panic disorders. If you fall into the latter category, Rootd may offer you some welcome relief.
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Study reveals why some ‘super-agers’ have sharp memories into their 80s
People who retain sharp memories aged 80 years and older tend to have significantly larger nerve cells, or “super-neurons”, in some parts of their brains, according to a new study.The research, published last week in The Journal of Neuroscience, found that the nerves in an area of the brain responsible for memory called the entorhinal cortex were significantly larger in these individuals than their cognitively average peers. The researchers dubbed this category of elderly people with strong memory skills “super-agers” and said they exhibited neurons larger than those of average individuals 20 or even 30 years younger. “The...
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Dealing with Depression and Psychosis
This post is part 3 of a five-part series. In this installment, I discuss dealing with depression and psychosis. Read part 1 and part 2 here. After resigning from command of NDU, I spiraled, then crashed into a depression that was increasingly characterized by diminished energy, hopelessness, anxiety, and psychosis (mainly delusions.) It was at this point, in November 2014, that I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, type I.
Survey: 1 in 5 Americans struggle to fall asleep
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey suggests many Americans are struggling with sleep.Nearly one in five Americans report struggling to fall asleep at night, according to a new survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.Stress and bad habits are contributing factors to poor sleep. Nearly half of Americans are on phones before bed. More than a third fall asleep with the TV on. Sleep doctors recommend talking to your health care provider if you're having a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep. Insomnia can sometimes be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.
California bans all cosmetics and clothing containing ‘forever chemicals’
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed two bills into law banning toxic “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, from being added to cosmetics, clothing textiles and personal care products sold in the state.These chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, have been in use since the 1940s and are commonly found in nonstick cookware, waterproof cosmetics, firefighting foams, as well as commercial products that resist grease and oil.Studies have shown these chemicals to be extremely persistent in the environment and link them to developmental effects in children, reduced immunity, hormone disruption, and increased risks of different types...
healio.com
HF diagnosis heightens depression, suicide risk in men, women
Both men and women with HF faced higher risks for depression and death by suicide in the first 3 months after their diagnosis, researchers reported in JACC: Heart Failure. “The large burden of disease associated with HF may potentially cause psychosocial distress that worsens suffering, quality of life and long-term health outcomes,” Casey Crump, MD, PhD, vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at Mount Sinai, and colleagues wrote. “Previous evidence has shown that HF patients with psychosocial distress are more likely to struggle with HF self-care, resulting in higher hospitalization rates.”
AOL Corp
Number of US suicides rose 4% in 2021, CDC report finds
The number of suicides increased in the United States in 2021 after two consecutive years of declines, new federal data finds. In 2021, there were 47,646 suicides, according to provisional data featured in the report, published Friday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
After 2-year decline, suicide rates rise again
The number of people who died by suicide rose from 2020 to 2021 following a brief period of decline, according to provisional data released Friday from the National Center for Health Statistics. It's a sign, experts say, that suicide rates are inching back up to levels seen before the pandemic.
Healthline
How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom
When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
The Link Between Alcohol and Depression
As a former mental health nurse who also struggled with alcohol abuse and depression, I have a unique take on this subject. In addition to my personal experience, I also watched my father die from alcoholism several years ago. However, I believe that my father died from intractable depression that got worse over the years and led to him abusing alcohol to self-medicate. My personal and professional experiences have given me a deeper insight into the profound link between alcohol and depression.
Psych Centra
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
Magic mushrooms and ecstasy touted as effective PTSD treatments alongside psychotherapy
Taking magic mushrooms and ecstasy alongside undergoing psychotherapy could be an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study. The blended therapy was devised by a team of researchers from Budapest in the wake of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which experts warn could leave millions at risk of developing PTSD.
tobaccoreporter.com
EU Menthol Ban Helped Smokers Quit: Study
The 2020 European ban on menthol cigarettes made it more likely that menthol smokers would quit smoking, according to a new study published in Tobacco Control. “This Dutch study is our second major national study to provide evidence of the powerful impact of banning menthol cigarettes on quitting, which supports proposed menthol bans in the U.S. and other countries,” said Geoffrey T. Fong, professor of psychology and public health sciences at Waterloo, and the principal investigator of the ITC Project in a statement.
