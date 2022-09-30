ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO