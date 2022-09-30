ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

PCSO: 1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized after car flips while trying to get away from deputies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
LAKE WALES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit. The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing man found safe!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota Police Department, Mr. Silcott has been found and is safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________. Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert for a man missing since Sept. 30. Michael Silcott, 56, was last seen near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fort De Soto Park partially back open following Hurricane Ian

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
