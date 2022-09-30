Read full article on original website
PCSO: 1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized after car flips while trying to get away from deputies
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.
One Florida Teen Dead, Two Critically Injured After Stealing Maserati, Crashing
PINELLAS COUNTY – One teen in Florida is dead, and two are critically injured after stealing a Maserati and crashing it moments later. On Sunday, at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 2998 58th Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg in reference
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
FDOT: I-75 All Lanes Reopened in Sarasota County
I-75 from MM179 to MM193 is now open.
I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit. The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the...
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Silver Alert Canceled For 80-Year-Old Sarasota Woman, Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office canceled the Silver Alert for a missing-endangered 80-year-old woman. She has been located safe and returned home to familu. Deputies say on Sunday, at 4 a.m. Tamara Elsie Paolucci left the 2400 block of Riverbluff Parkway in
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
UPDATE: Missing man found safe!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota Police Department, Mr. Silcott has been found and is safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________. Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert for a man missing since Sept. 30. Michael Silcott, 56, was last seen near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at...
FDOT Announces Re-Opening Of I-75 In Florida From Mile Marker 179 to 193
After close coordination with the Division of Emergency Management and Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Transportation has determined that water levels have receded far enough at this time to safely reopen I-75 from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
PHOTOS: 1st responders rescue goats, horses trapped in flooding in North Port, Venice
Recovery operations in Sarasota County continued into the weekend after Hurricane Ian brought heavy flooding to the southern parts of the county.
Fort De Soto Park partially back open following Hurricane Ian
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
Power outages contributed to storm-related deaths in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two unrelated deaths in Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian were both caused by oxygen machines that failed when homes lost power the sheriff’s office said. Both of the victims relied on oxygen machines. Both machines became disabled due to power loss during the storm,...
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
