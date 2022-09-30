ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Health Department plans to close High Ridge office

The Jefferson County Health Department will close its High Ridge office permanently next year. The Health Department Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Sept. 22 to close the office, 5684 Hwy. PP, sometime between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023. Board members Dennis Diehl, Tim Pigg, James Prater and Suzy...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
5 On Your Side

AT&T tower's new owner has discussed selling it

ST. LOUIS — The new owner of downtown's long-vacant AT&T tower, the state’s largest office building, has discussed selling it, according to people familiar with the matter. No transaction has been completed, but the disclosure raises questions about whether New York-based SomeraRoad, which in April was identified as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonne Terre, MO
Bonne Terre, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The City Administrator#T I F
myleaderpaper.com

Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building

The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Time Running Out On Property Purchase

(Potosi, MO) Organizers of the JKK Inheritance Haven in Potosi are still accepting donations to help purchase a property to provide a Safe Haven for victims of sex trafficking. The Executive Director of JKK Inheritance Haven, Ronnie DuBois, says while the owner has offered the property, time is running out for the purchase.
POTOSI, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto Mayor Henry resigns

De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
DE SOTO, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy