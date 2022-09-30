ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 92-5

A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd

Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade

Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Volunteers#Comedy#Performing#Musical Theater#Ea
MIX 92-5

Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MIX 92-5

Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges

It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy