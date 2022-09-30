Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Throttle Doane; Snap Three Game Losing Skid
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – It was all Jamestown from start to finish on Saturday afternoon at Hansen Stadium as the Jimmies cruised to a 41-17 victory over Doane on Homecoming. Jamestown’s offense was humming from the start as the Jimmies scored 21 points on the first three drives of...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Extend Ranked Bellevue to Wire, Split Weekend
Valley City–After dispatching of Dakota State, a team receiving votes in the NAIA national poll, Friday night in four sets, the Viking volleyball team tried out their giant-killer routine on 14th-ranked Bellevue Saturday. Bellevue survived, but the 11 VCSU freshman and sophomores sent a message to the North Star...
valleynewslive.com
23 states represented in ‘Far Thro’; first time axe throwing tournament in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend has been filled with the sounds of axes thudding into targets. This is all part of the first ever ‘Far Thro’, an axe throwing tournament in Fargo. A growing sport with competitors of all shapes and sizes. “The fact that...
newsdakota.com
The Story of Jake Thompson & Monroe Crossing
BUFFALO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a feature story written about Jake Thompson by his grandmother Sheila Thompson. “We first met “Monroe Crossing” when they were playing at the Red Trail Vineyard in Buffalo, N.D. We live across the road. I have a grandson, Jake Thompson and he has a lot of special needs. He’s had several brain surgeries, is crippled on his right side because of cerebral palsy, he can walk with a leg brace. He went blind in his left eye at the age of 4. He’s had so many life flights to Rochester, M.N. for brain surgeries. He can see out of one eye, but his balance is bad. However, he is so happy and loves life. He cannot read or write, but loves music!
kvrr.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
newsdakota.com
Sacred Beings Open House Saturday, October 1st
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new business is starting up on Central Avenue north in Valley City called Sacred Beings. Owner Autumn Meyer talked about focus of her business. An Open House for Scared Beings will be held Saturday, October 1st from 1pm to 3:30pm. Meyer said they...
fargounderground.com
Lady A – Canceled
EPIC Events and Scheels Arena are excited to announce that Lady A will be taking the stage at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND, on Friday, September 30th at 7 p.m. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing, and a smooth fusion of Country, rock, and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The multi-Platinum band continues that same momentum with their latest WHAT A SONG CAN DO album (BMLG Records), featuring their current climbing single, “Like A Lady.” Their 11 No. 1s, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams, and a global touring footprint prove the point. Known for their 9X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors, including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. For more information about Lady A, please visit https://www.ladyamusic.com.
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
fargoinc.com
Axe Throwing: Alysia Simunek, Rough Cut Social
Complete with 10 axe throwing lanes, a patio, shuffleboard, STUMP, Giant Jenga and Connect Four, beer pong, cornhole, board games and a full beer and wine bar, Rough Cut Social offers something for everybody and every occasion. Founded in Sioux Falls in 2018 by sisters, Amy Stockberger and Stacy Hoffman, and their husbands, Adam Stockberger and Dustin Hoffman, Rough Cut Social was destined to end up in Fargo as well. In June 2020, that dream came true!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
thefmextra.com
Moorhead High School celebrates Homecoming Week
Elinneus Davis and Grace Perry were named Moorhead High School’s homecoming king and queen at coronation on Sept. 26. Grace Perry, daughter of Mike and Angie Perry, plays basketball and volleyball, is in the National Honor Society, and plays in Orchestra. She is also the treasurer for Key Club. Elinneus Davis, son of Susan Smith and Elinneus Davis, is on the Moorhead Football team.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews put out a camper fire..The fire was reported Saturday morning around 11:30. It happened in the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached camper on fire. The fire did not spread to a the garage. No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cost of the damage is still being determined. West Faro Police officers also responded to the scene.
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
wdayradionow.com
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
wdayradionow.com
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
